502

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mets pitcher Gsellman strains…

Mets pitcher Gsellman strains hamstring and leaves game

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 9:45 pm 06/27/2017 09:45pm
Share
New York Mets' Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman has left his team’s game at Miami with a strained left hamstring after he pulled up limping as he tried to beat out a grounder in the third inning.

Gsellman grabbed the back of his thigh as he approached first base and grimaced in pain. He was replaced on the mound by Paul Sewald to start the fourth inning Tuesday with the Mets trailing 3-2.

The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mets pitcher Gsellman strains…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News