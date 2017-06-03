Mets 4, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .302 Harrison 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .306 Polanco rf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .264 Freese 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .242 Bell 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .227 McCutchen cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .222 Mercer ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .266 Diaz c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .300 Glasnow p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .333 a-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Barbato p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Jaso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Totals 38 2 10 2 3 9

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .302 Cabrera ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bruce rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Walker 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .267 Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Flores 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .306 Granderson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Gsellman p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .118 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Totals 29 4 7 4 4 7

Pittsburgh 011 000 000—2 10 0 New York 201 100 00x—4 7 1

a-flied out for Glasnow in the 6th. b-popped out for Barbato in the 8th.

E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, New York 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (8), Duda (9). HR_Bell (11), off Gsellman; Walker (7), off Glasnow; Bruce (13), off Glasnow; Flores (5), off Glasnow. RBIs_Polanco (13), Bell (24), Bruce (36), Walker 2 (31), Flores (16). CS_Walker (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Frazier 2, Bell 2, Glasnow, Osuna); New York 3 (Bruce, Flores, Rivera). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 12; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Bruce. GIDP_Bruce.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Diaz, Mercer), (Harrison, Mercer, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, L, 2-5 5 5 4 4 3 5 89 6.97 Barbato 2 2 0 0 1 2 33 3.80 LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.41 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gsellman, W, 4-3 5 1-3 7 2 2 2 6 109 5.53 Salas, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.13 Blevins, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.42 Reed, S, 8-10 2 2 0 0 1 0 36 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Salas 2-0. WP_Glasnow. PB_Diaz (1).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:06. A_34,035 (41,922).