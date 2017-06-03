MLB News

Mets 4, Pirates 2

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:31 pm 06/03/2017 10:31pm
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .302
Harrison 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .306
Polanco rf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .264
Freese 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .242
Bell 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .227
McCutchen cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .222
Mercer ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .266
Diaz c 3 0 2 0 1 1 .300
Glasnow p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .333
a-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Barbato p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Jaso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Totals 38 2 10 2 3 9
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .302
Cabrera ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bruce rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .243
Walker 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .267
Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278
Flores 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .306
Granderson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Gsellman p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .118
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Totals 29 4 7 4 4 7
Pittsburgh 011 000 000—2 10 0
New York 201 100 00x—4 7 1

a-flied out for Glasnow in the 6th. b-popped out for Barbato in the 8th.

E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, New York 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (8), Duda (9). HR_Bell (11), off Gsellman; Walker (7), off Glasnow; Bruce (13), off Glasnow; Flores (5), off Glasnow. RBIs_Polanco (13), Bell (24), Bruce (36), Walker 2 (31), Flores (16). CS_Walker (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Frazier 2, Bell 2, Glasnow, Osuna); New York 3 (Bruce, Flores, Rivera). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 12; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Bruce. GIDP_Bruce.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Diaz, Mercer), (Harrison, Mercer, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, L, 2-5 5 5 4 4 3 5 89 6.97
Barbato 2 2 0 0 1 2 33 3.80
LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.41
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gsellman, W, 4-3 5 1-3 7 2 2 2 6 109 5.53
Salas, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.13
Blevins, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 1.42
Reed, S, 8-10 2 2 0 0 1 0 36 3.03

Inherited runners-scored_Salas 2-0. WP_Glasnow. PB_Diaz (1).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:06. A_34,035 (41,922).

