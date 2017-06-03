Mets 4, Pirates 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Polanco rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Freese 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|McCutchen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Glasnow p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|a-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Barbato p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Jaso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|38
|2
|10
|2
|3
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.302
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Walker 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Granderson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Gsellman p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|4
|7
|Pittsburgh
|011
|000
|000—2
|10
|0
|New York
|201
|100
|00x—4
|7
|1
a-flied out for Glasnow in the 6th. b-popped out for Barbato in the 8th.
E_Cabrera (8). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, New York 5. 2B_Mercer 2 (8), Duda (9). HR_Bell (11), off Gsellman; Walker (7), off Glasnow; Bruce (13), off Glasnow; Flores (5), off Glasnow. RBIs_Polanco (13), Bell (24), Bruce (36), Walker 2 (31), Flores (16). CS_Walker (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Frazier 2, Bell 2, Glasnow, Osuna); New York 3 (Bruce, Flores, Rivera). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 12; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Bruce. GIDP_Bruce.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Diaz, Mercer), (Harrison, Mercer, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, L, 2-5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|89
|6.97
|Barbato
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|3.80
|LeBlanc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.41
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman, W, 4-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|109
|5.53
|Salas, H, 10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.13
|Blevins, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.42
|Reed, S, 8-10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|36
|3.03
Inherited runners-scored_Salas 2-0. WP_Glasnow. PB_Diaz (1).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:06. A_34,035 (41,922).