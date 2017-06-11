Mets 2, Braves 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|c-Cespedes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.326
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Walker 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Rivera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Reyes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Lugo p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Granderson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Garcia p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|9
|New York
|101
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-singled for Blevins in the 9th. c-popped out for Conforto in the 9th.
LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Conforto (13), Bruce (14), Lugo (1), Flowers (6). RBIs_Lagares (6), Flores (18), Swanson (27). SB_Reyes (9). CS_Reyes (1). SF_Flores, Swanson. S_Lagares.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Bruce, Lugo 2, Cespedes 2); Atlanta 2 (Phillips, Adams). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Atlanta 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Conforto, Lagares, Camargo. GIDP_Cabrera, Adams.
DP_New York 1 (Cabrera, Walker, Flores); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Phillips, Adams).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 1-0
|7
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|90
|1.29
|Blevins, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.01
|Reed, S, 11-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 2-5
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|9
|99
|3.16
|Vizcaino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.08
|Ramirez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.10
|Krol
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.11
Inherited runners-scored_Krol 3-0. HBP_Lugo (Flowers), Ramirez (Walker). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:01. A_30,638 (41,500).