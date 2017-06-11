Mets 2, Braves 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .293 c-Cespedes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Flores 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .326 Bruce rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Walker 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Cabrera ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Rivera c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Reyes 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .186 Lugo p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Granderson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Totals 31 2 8 2 3 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .299 Phillips 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291 Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .326 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Flowers c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .343 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .213 Garcia p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .176 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 6 1 2 9

New York 101 000 000—2 8 0 Atlanta 010 000 000—1 6 0

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-singled for Blevins in the 9th. c-popped out for Conforto in the 9th.

LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Conforto (13), Bruce (14), Lugo (1), Flowers (6). RBIs_Lagares (6), Flores (18), Swanson (27). SB_Reyes (9). CS_Reyes (1). SF_Flores, Swanson. S_Lagares.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Bruce, Lugo 2, Cespedes 2); Atlanta 2 (Phillips, Adams). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Atlanta 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Conforto, Lagares, Camargo. GIDP_Cabrera, Adams.

DP_New York 1 (Cabrera, Walker, Flores); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Phillips, Adams).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo, W, 1-0 7 6 1 1 2 6 90 1.29 Blevins, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.01 Reed, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.70 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, L, 2-5 7 7 2 2 2 9 99 3.16 Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.08 Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.10 Krol 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.11

Inherited runners-scored_Krol 3-0. HBP_Lugo (Flowers), Ramirez (Walker). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:01. A_30,638 (41,500).