Mets 2, Braves 1

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 4:47 pm 06/11/2017 04:47pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .293
c-Cespedes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .268
Flores 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .326
Bruce rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258
Walker 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .271
Cabrera ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Rivera c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Reyes 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .186
Lugo p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Granderson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Totals 31 2 8 2 3 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .299
Phillips 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .291
Markakis rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .326
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Flowers c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .343
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .213
Garcia p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .176
a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 9
New York 101 000 000—2 8 0
Atlanta 010 000 000—1 6 0

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-singled for Blevins in the 9th. c-popped out for Conforto in the 9th.

LOB_New York 8, Atlanta 7. 2B_Conforto (13), Bruce (14), Lugo (1), Flowers (6). RBIs_Lagares (6), Flores (18), Swanson (27). SB_Reyes (9). CS_Reyes (1). SF_Flores, Swanson. S_Lagares.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Bruce, Lugo 2, Cespedes 2); Atlanta 2 (Phillips, Adams). RISP_New York 2 for 12; Atlanta 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Conforto, Lagares, Camargo. GIDP_Cabrera, Adams.

DP_New York 1 (Cabrera, Walker, Flores); Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Phillips, Adams).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lugo, W, 1-0 7 6 1 1 2 6 90 1.29
Blevins, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.01
Reed, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.70
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, L, 2-5 7 7 2 2 2 9 99 3.16
Vizcaino 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.08
Ramirez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.10
Krol 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.11

Inherited runners-scored_Krol 3-0. HBP_Lugo (Flowers), Ramirez (Walker). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:01. A_30,638 (41,500).

