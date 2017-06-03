MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Marlins' Volquez throwing no-hitter…

Marlins’ Volquez throwing no-hitter through 7 versus Arizona

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 6:09 pm 06/03/2017 06:09pm
Share
Miami Marlins' Edinson Volquez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Edinson Volquez of the Miami Marlins has a no-hitter through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Volquez has struck out six, walked one and has thrown 75 pitches. He came into Saturday 1-7 this season, and the Marlins lead 1-0.

Volquez was shaken up after three pitches, turning his right ankle and falling when he collided with Arizona leadoff man Rey Fuentes while covering first. Volquez needed a couple minutes to recover, before deciding to stay in the game.

The most recent Marlins’ no-hitter was Sept. 29, 2013, by Henderson Alvarez against the Detroit Tigers. The last time the Diamondbacks were no-hit also came against the Marlins — by Anibal Sanchez on Sept. 6, 2006.

Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs had MLB’s most recent no-hitter, on April 21, 2016.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Marlins' Volquez throwing no-hitter…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News