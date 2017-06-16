Marlins 5, Braves 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Yelich cf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.273
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.329
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Bour 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Colon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Riddle ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Straily p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.042
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moore 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|4
|4
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Phillips 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.331
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|Miami
|100
|101
|002—5
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
a-struck out for Newcomb in the 6th. b-struck out for Vizcaino in the 8th.
E_Camargo (1). LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Yelich (10), Inciarte (11). HR_Bour (17), off Newcomb. RBIs_Yelich 3 (32), Bour (41). SB_Gordon 2 (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Bour, Colon, Riddle 2); Atlanta 1 (Flowers). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Realmuto 2, Bour, Phillips. GIDP_Realmuto, Newcomb.
DP_Miami 1 (Realmuto, Riddle, Gordon); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Phillips, M.Adams).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, W, 5-4
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|91
|3.58
|Garcia, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3.74
|Phelps, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.55
|Barraclough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.38
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb, L, 0-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|106
|2.19
|Motte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.96
|Vizcaino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.00
|Freeman
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2.79
|Jackson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Jackson 2-2. WP_Newcomb.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:44. A_38,123 (41,500).