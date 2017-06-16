Marlins 5, Braves 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .287 Stanton rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Yelich cf 5 0 3 3 0 0 .273 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .329 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Bour 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .295 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Colon 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .143 Riddle ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Straily p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .042 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moore 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Totals 36 5 10 4 4 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Phillips 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .331 M.Adams 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .291 Santana lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 0 4 0 0 11

Miami 100 101 002—5 10 0 Atlanta 000 000 000—0 4 1

a-struck out for Newcomb in the 6th. b-struck out for Vizcaino in the 8th.

E_Camargo (1). LOB_Miami 8, Atlanta 3. 2B_Yelich (10), Inciarte (11). HR_Bour (17), off Newcomb. RBIs_Yelich 3 (32), Bour (41). SB_Gordon 2 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Bour, Colon, Riddle 2); Atlanta 1 (Flowers). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Realmuto 2, Bour, Phillips. GIDP_Realmuto, Newcomb.

DP_Miami 1 (Realmuto, Riddle, Gordon); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Phillips, M.Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Straily, W, 5-4 6 1-3 4 0 0 0 8 91 3.58 Garcia, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.74 Phelps, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.55 Barraclough 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.38 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb, L, 0-2 6 5 3 3 4 3 106 2.19 Motte 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.96 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.00 Freeman 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 6 2.79 Jackson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.32

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 1-0, Jackson 2-2. WP_Newcomb.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:44. A_38,123 (41,500).