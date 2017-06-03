MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners use long ball…

Mariners use long ball to slug their way past Rays, 12-4

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 1:36 am 06/03/2017 01:36am
Share
Seattle Mariners' Danny Valencia is congratulated by teammates on his three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Danny Valencia hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with five RBIs, Taylor Motter connected for a first-inning grand slam off Jake Odorizzi, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 on Friday night.

Seattle jumped on Odorizzi (3-3) for five runs in the first, although none were earned after Brad Miller’s error at second base helped create the big inning. Valencia started his night with a two-out, bases-loaded walk and Motter followed with his second slam of the season. He also hit one April 23 at Oakland.

While Motter’s sixth homer staked Seattle to a big early lead, Valencia’s fifth home run broke things open. Despite being out in front on a breaking ball, Valencia was able to keep his bat back long enough to line Odorizzi’s final pitch of the night into the bullpen in left field for a three-run shot and an 8-0 advantage.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners use long ball…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News