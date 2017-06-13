1002

Mariners, Safeco not extending naming rights deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners and Safeco Insurance announced Tuesday that they will end their stadium naming rights partnership after the 2018 season.

Safeco Insurance has held the naming rights for the stadium since 1998, a year before Safeco Field opened.

Safeco Insurance President Tyler Asher says the company is changing its marketing approach but intends to remain “active partners” with the Mariners. The Mariners say they have started preliminary talks with others about potential naming rights opportunities.

Regarded as one of the top parks in baseball, Safeco Field hosted the 2001 All-Star Game but has not been home to postseason baseball since that season. The Mariners have the longest playoff drought in the majors.

