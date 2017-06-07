MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners lock up shortstop…

Mariners lock up shortstop Jean Segura with 5-year deal

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:49 pm 06/07/2017 01:49pm
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have agreed with shortstop Jean Segura on a new five-year contract that brings stability to what has been a position of flux for more than a decade.

Terms of the contract were not released Wednesday, but reports have the deal being worth $70 million. The contract goes from 2018-2022 and includes a club option for the 2023 season. It takes up the final year that Segura was arbitration-eligible. He was originally set to become a free agent after the 2018 season.

Segura was the centerpiece of one of Seattle’s biggest offseason moves, being acquired from Arizona as part of a five-player trade. After leading the National League in hits last season, Segura has not disappointed in his move to the American League. Despite two stints on the disabled list, Segura is leading the American League in hitting with a .341 average.

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners lock up shortstop…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News