Mariners lock up shortstop Jean Segura with 5-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have agreed with shortstop Jean Segura on a new five-year contract that brings stability to what has been a position of flux for more than a decade.

Terms of the contract were not released Wednesday, but reports have the deal being worth $70 million. The contract goes from 2018-2022 and includes a club option for the 2023 season. It takes up the final year that Segura was arbitration-eligible. He was originally set to become a free agent after the 2018 season.

Segura was the centerpiece of one of Seattle’s biggest offseason moves, being acquired from Arizona as part of a five-player trade. After leading the National League in hits last season, Segura has not disappointed in his move to the American League. Despite two stints on the disabled list, Segura is leading the American League in hitting with a .341 average.