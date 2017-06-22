502

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 7, Tigers 5

Mariners 7, Tigers 5

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 1:36 am 06/22/2017 01:36am
Share

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .251
Castellanos 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .230
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .266
Martinez rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .307
Upton lf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .269
Hicks dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .310
Mahtook cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .245
a-Presley ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
McCann c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .182
b-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Totals 36 5 12 5 3 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .341
Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .354
Cano 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .281
Cruz dh 4 0 2 3 0 0 .296
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257
Valencia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Haniger rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .319
Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .252
Totals 33 7 9 7 3 12
Detroit 001 102 001—5 12 0
Seattle 000 003 40x—7 9 1

a-popped out for Mahtook in the 8th. b-struck out for McCann in the 9th.

E_Dyson (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Martinez (8), Cano (12), Cruz (15). HR_McCann (8), off Paxton; Kinsler (7), off Diaz; Haniger (6), off Greene. RBIs_Kinsler (17), Upton 3 (48), McCann (19), Gamel (22), Cano 2 (42), Cruz 3 (58), Haniger (21). CS_Upton (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias); Seattle 2 (Valencia 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Seattle 5 for 7.

GIDP_Castellanos, Martinez.

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Valencia), (Seager, Cano, Valencia).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 11 110 4.52
Greene, L, 1-1, BS, 2-2 1 3 4 4 2 1 24 2.65
Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.48
Saupold 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.53
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 5 1-3 9 4 3 2 8 101 3.39
Zych, W, 3-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.08
Vincent, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.80
Diaz, S, 12-14 1 2 1 1 0 1 24 3.34

Inherited runners-scored_Greene 2-0, Wilson 1-1, Zych 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:16. A_18,526 (47,476).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Mariners 7, Tigers 5
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News