Mariners 6, Twins 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.340
|Cano 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Valencia 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Dyson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.241
|Motter ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Totals
|40
|6
|12
|6
|1
|9
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Mauer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|a-Grossman ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Vargas dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|1-Adrianza pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.213
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|3
|9
|Seattle
|203
|001
|000—6
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|022
|000—4
|8
|1
a-walked for Kepler in the 8th.
1-ran for Castro in the 9th.
E_Sano (5). LOB_Seattle 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Gamel (12), Buxton (6). HR_Haniger (5), off Santana; Zunino (6), off Santana; Escobar (6), off Gaviglio; Buxton (4), off Gaviglio; Sano (16), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Haniger 2 (20), Valencia (35), Zunino 3 (23), Sano 2 (48), Escobar (22), Buxton (12). SB_Buxton 2 (12), Adrianza (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Haniger, Cano 2, Seager 2, Dyson 2); Minnesota 5 (Dozier 3, Vargas, Rosario). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 6.
GIDP_Castro.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Motter, Valencia).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gaviglio, W, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|70
|3.41
|Pazos, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.10
|Vincent, H, 6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.05
|Rzepczynski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3.00
|Diaz, S, 11-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.51
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santana, L, 8-4
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|98
|2.56
|Boshers
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|27
|1.50
|Belisle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|8.22
|Rogers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.82
Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 1-0, Diaz 2-0. HBP_Santana 2 (Haniger,Zunino), Boshers (Cruz). WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:06. A_22,283 (39,021).