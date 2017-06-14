1002

Mariners 6, Twins 4

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 11:28 pm 06/14/2017 11:28pm
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .341
Haniger rf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .340
Cano 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .291
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Valencia 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .272
Dyson cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .247
Zunino c 4 1 1 3 0 2 .241
Motter ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Totals 40 6 12 6 1 9
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Mauer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281
Sano 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .292
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
a-Grossman ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .271
Vargas dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .261
Escobar ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281
Castro c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
1-Adrianza pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Buxton cf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .213
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Totals 34 4 8 4 3 9
Seattle 203 001 000—6 12 0
Minnesota 000 022 000—4 8 1

a-walked for Kepler in the 8th.

1-ran for Castro in the 9th.

E_Sano (5). LOB_Seattle 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_Gamel (12), Buxton (6). HR_Haniger (5), off Santana; Zunino (6), off Santana; Escobar (6), off Gaviglio; Buxton (4), off Gaviglio; Sano (16), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Haniger 2 (20), Valencia (35), Zunino 3 (23), Sano 2 (48), Escobar (22), Buxton (12). SB_Buxton 2 (12), Adrianza (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Haniger, Cano 2, Seager 2, Dyson 2); Minnesota 5 (Dozier 3, Vargas, Rosario). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 6.

GIDP_Castro.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Motter, Valencia).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gaviglio, W, 3-1 5 1-3 5 4 4 0 5 70 3.41
Pazos, H, 5 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 24 2.10
Vincent, H, 6 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.05
Rzepczynski 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 3.00
Diaz, S, 11-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 19 3.51
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santana, L, 8-4 5 9 5 5 1 5 98 2.56
Boshers 1 2 1 0 0 1 27 1.50
Belisle 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 8.22
Rogers 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.82

Rzepczynski pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rzepczynski 1-0, Diaz 2-0. HBP_Santana 2 (Haniger,Zunino), Boshers (Cruz). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:06. A_22,283 (39,021).

MLB News