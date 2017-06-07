Mariners 12, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Mauer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Escobar dh-c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Gimenez c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|Adrianza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|4
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heredia lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Valencia 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.283
|a-Smith ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cano 2b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.288
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|1-Powell pr-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Seager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.258
|Motter ss-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.321
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Dyson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|35
|12
|12
|12
|5
|10
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|000—
|3
|11
|0
|Seattle
|302
|700
|00x—12
|12
|0
a-struck out for Valencia in the 7th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 4th.
LOB_Minnesota 11, Seattle 6. 2B_Sano (9), Grossman (7), Buxton (5), Valencia (10), Seager (11). HR_Dozier (9), off Paxton; Cano (11), off Santiago; Seager (6), off Wimmers. RBIs_Dozier (23), Mauer (24), Kepler (26), Valencia 3 (29), Cano 3 (37), Cruz (46), Seager 4 (32), Motter (21). SB_Motter (7). SF_Motter.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Dozier 2, Grossman, Kepler 2, Gimenez, Buxton); Seattle 5 (Gamel 2, Dyson, Powell 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Seattle 7 for 12.
GIDP_Kepler.
DP_Seattle 1 (Motter, Cano, Valencia).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Santiago, L, 4-6
|2
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|72
|5.26
|Gimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.00
|Rosario
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|0
|1
|28
|30.86
|Wimmers
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|42
|4.50
|Breslow
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.57
|Boshers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, W, 5-0
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|96
|1.69
|Zych
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|2.30
|Altavilla
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|4.91
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.19
Rosario pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rosario 1-0, Wimmers 2-2, Breslow 2-0. HBP_Rosario (Dyson). WP_Paxton 2, Breslow.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:26. A_18,166 (47,476).