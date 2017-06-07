MLB News

Mariners 12, Twins 3

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:47 am 06/07/2017 01:47am
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .237
Mauer 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .290
Sano 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .306
Grossman lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .268
Kepler rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .267
Escobar dh-c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Gimenez c-p 3 0 0 0 1 1 .185
Adrianza ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Buxton cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .201
Totals 37 3 11 3 4 7
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heredia lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .286
Valencia 1b 3 2 1 3 1 0 .283
a-Smith ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Cano 2b 3 3 2 3 2 0 .288
Cruz dh 2 1 1 1 1 1 .299
1-Powell pr-dh 2 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Seager 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .258
Motter ss-1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222
Gamel rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .321
Zunino c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .217
Dyson cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .227
Totals 35 12 12 12 5 10
Minnesota 000 210 000— 3 11 0
Seattle 302 700 00x—12 12 0

a-struck out for Valencia in the 7th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 4th.

LOB_Minnesota 11, Seattle 6. 2B_Sano (9), Grossman (7), Buxton (5), Valencia (10), Seager (11). HR_Dozier (9), off Paxton; Cano (11), off Santiago; Seager (6), off Wimmers. RBIs_Dozier (23), Mauer (24), Kepler (26), Valencia 3 (29), Cano 3 (37), Cruz (46), Seager 4 (32), Motter (21). SB_Motter (7). SF_Motter.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Dozier 2, Grossman, Kepler 2, Gimenez, Buxton); Seattle 5 (Gamel 2, Dyson, Powell 2). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; Seattle 7 for 12.

GIDP_Kepler.

DP_Seattle 1 (Motter, Cano, Valencia).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santiago, L, 4-6 2 2-3 3 5 5 4 4 72 5.26
Gimenez 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.00
Rosario 1-3 4 5 5 0 1 28 30.86
Wimmers 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 3 42 4.50
Breslow 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 2.57
Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.25
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton, W, 5-0 5 5 3 3 3 4 96 1.69
Zych 1 1 0 0 1 2 29 2.30
Altavilla 2 4 0 0 0 1 35 4.91
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 2.19

Rosario pitched to 5 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rosario 1-0, Wimmers 2-2, Breslow 2-0. HBP_Rosario (Dyson). WP_Paxton 2, Breslow.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:26. A_18,166 (47,476).

Latest News MLB News
MLB News