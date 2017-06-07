Mariners 12, Twins 3

|Minnesota
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Heredia lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mauer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Vlencia 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Sano 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|T.Smith ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|E.Escbr dh-c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Powell pr-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gimenez c-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Adranza ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Motter ss-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dyson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|35
|12
|12
|12
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|000—
|3
|Seattle
|302
|700
|00x—12
DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Seattle 6. 2B_Sano (9), Grossman (7), Buxton (5), Valencia (10), K.Seager (11). HR_B.Dozier (9), Cano (11), K.Seager (6). SB_Motter (7). SF_Motter (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Santiago L,4-6
|2
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Rosario
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Wimmers
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Breslow
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boshers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Paxton W,5-0
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Zych
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Altavilla
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vincent
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
R.Rosario pitched to 5 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Rosario (Dyson). WP_Paxton 2, Breslow.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:26. A_18,166 (47,476).