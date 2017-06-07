MLB News

Mariners 12, Twins 3

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 1:47 am 06/07/2017 01:47am
Minnesota Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Dzier 2b 4 1 1 1 Heredia lf 4 2 2 0
Mauer 1b 5 0 2 1 Vlencia 1b 3 2 1 3
Sano 3b 5 1 2 0 T.Smith ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Grssman lf 3 0 1 0 Cano 2b 3 3 2 3
Kepler rf 5 0 1 1 Cruz dh 2 1 1 1
E.Escbr dh-c 4 0 2 0 Powell pr-dh 2 1 0 0
Gimenez c-p 3 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 5 1 2 4
Adranza ss 4 0 0 0 Motter ss-1b 4 0 2 1
Buxton cf 4 1 2 0 Gamel rf 4 0 1 0
Zunino c 4 1 1 0
Dyson cf 3 1 0 0
Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 35 12 12 12
Minnesota 000 210 000— 3
Seattle 302 700 00x—12

DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Seattle 6. 2B_Sano (9), Grossman (7), Buxton (5), Valencia (10), K.Seager (11). HR_B.Dozier (9), Cano (11), K.Seager (6). SB_Motter (7). SF_Motter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Santiago L,4-6 2 2-3 3 5 5 4 4
Rosario 1-3 4 5 5 0 1
Wimmers 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 3
Breslow 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Paxton W,5-0 5 5 3 3 3 4
Zych 1 1 0 0 1 2
Altavilla 2 4 0 0 0 1
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0

R.Rosario pitched to 5 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Rosario (Dyson). WP_Paxton 2, Breslow.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:26. A_18,166 (47,476).

