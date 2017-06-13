800

Judge clouts 22nd homer, propels Yankees past Angels 5-3

New York Yankees first base coach Tony Pena, foreground, smiles as he watches the flight of Aaron Judge's two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, June 12, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the New York Yankees to their sixth consecutive victory, 5-3 over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

One day after hitting a 495-foot homer in the Bronx, Judge hit a majestic 438-foot shot on the opposite coast for his fourth homer in three games and the 22nd of his spectacular rookie season.

The California native hit his first homer in his home state after Angels manager Mike Scioscia curiously allowed closer Bud Norris to pitch to the AL homers leader with first base open.

Jose Alvarez (0-3) gave up Aaron Hicks’ one-out double before Judge’s homer.

Tyler Clippard (1-3) got the win and Dellin Betances recorded four outs for his sixth save.

