Jimenez allows 2 hits in 8 innings, Orioles beat Jays 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Ubaldo Jimenez pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, Jonathan Schoop had two hits and an RBI and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Thursday night.

Baltimore has won consecutive road series after going more than two months without one. They took two of three at Cincinnati from April 18-20, then didn’t win a series away from home before doing so in Tampa Bay last weekend.

After allowing a season-worst nine runs in his previous start against the Rays, Jimenez (3-3) was sharp against Toronto, walking one and striking out a season-high eight. He retired his first eight batters before Ryan Goins doubled in the third, then got another five straight outs.

Jimenez cut his career ERA in eight games at Rogers Centre from 6.33 to 4.89. He’s 8-5 in 19 career games against Toronto, his most victories against any opponent other than San Diego (9).

Blue Jays outfielders made spectacular catches to begin and finish the seventh. Center fielder Kevin Pillar leapt and slammed into the scoreboard to snare a drive by Ruben Tejada in right-center field for the first out, and left fielder Carrera raced in to make a diving catch on Schoop to end the inning.

J.A. Happ (2-5) allowed eight hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings for Toronto.

Brad Brach picked up his 15th save in 18 chances.

Schoop hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Caleb Joseph, a late add to the lineup in place of injured catcher Welington Castillo, hit an RBI single in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Castillo was scratched because of a sprained left knee. … LHP Zach Britton (strained forearm) struck out two in a perfect inning at Double-A Bowie, throwing 14 pitches. He’ll pitch one inning for Class A Frederick on Friday, then pitch for Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) will make a second rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, manager John Gibbons confirmed. Sanchez allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first rehab start at Class A Dunedin on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Chris Tillman (1-5, 8.39) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game home series against Tampa Bay on Friday. Tillman returned to Baltimore earlier this week to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple’s first child. RHP Jacob Faria (3-0, 2.10) will start for the Rays.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (4-6, 4.89) starts the opener of a three-game series against Boston. Estrada is 0-4 with a 10.03 ERA in five June starts. RHP Doug Fister (0-1, 4.50) starts for the Red Sox.

