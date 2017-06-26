502

Indians manager Francona leaves game after not feeling well

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 9:14 pm 06/26/2017 09:14pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona has left Cleveland’s game against the Texas Rangers because he isn’t feeling well.

The team says that Francona will not return to Monday’s game, but has given no other details.

Francona spoke at his usual press availability before the game and presented Rangers first baseman and former Indian Mike Napoli with his American League Championship ring in a ceremony about 10 minutes before first pitch, but bench coach Brad Mills removed starter Carlos Carrasco in the fourth inning. It’s not clear when Francona left.

Francona was hospitalized on June 13 following a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field. He underwent a battery of tests and was released a few hours later. Francona returned to work the following night.

The 57-year-old Francona missed a game last season in August after experiencing chest pains.

