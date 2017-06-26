Indians 15, Rangers 9

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|Andrus ss
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.299
|Mazara lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|Kozma 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.251
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Napoli dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Gallo 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.197
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|5
|17
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.253
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Ramirez 3b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.326
|Encarnacion dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Santana 1b
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.225
|Guyer lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|Chisenhall rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.311
|Perez c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.184
|Zimmer cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Totals
|41
|15
|19
|15
|7
|3
|Texas
|430
|200
|000—
|9
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|145
|30x—15
|19
|0
E_Odor (6). LOB_Texas 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Choo (6), Mazara (15), Beltre (8), Encarnacion (8), Santana (17), Perez 2 (5), Zimmer (8). HR_Beltre (4), off Carrasco; Andrus (8), off Carrasco; Gallo (20), off Carrasco; Andrus (9), off Otero. RBIs_Andrus 4 (45), Mazara (47), Beltre 3 (21), Gallo (40), Lindor 3 (36), Kipnis (25), Santana 3 (41), Guyer (6), Chisenhall 3 (40), Perez 2 (15), Zimmer 2 (22). SF_Kipnis.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Kozma); Cleveland 5 (Lindor, Kipnis 2, Ramirez, Guyer). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Cleveland 11 for 28.
Runners moved up_Santana, Zimmer, Lindor. GIDP_Encarnacion.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|4
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|4
|1
|92
|4.38
|Alvarez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.07
|Scheppers, L, 0-1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|9.00
|Claudio, BS, 2-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|2.54
|Claiborne
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|34
|13.50
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|3
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|3
|7
|78
|3.67
|Otero
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|3.48
|Logan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2.95
|Shaw, W, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.43
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.17
|Goody
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|1.17
Otero pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Scheppers pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 3-3, Claudio 2-2, Logan 1-0, Shaw 1-0. WP_Hamels.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:37. A_17,672 (35,051).