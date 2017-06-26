502

MLB News

Indians 15, Rangers 9

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 10:56 pm 06/26/2017 10:56pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 2 1 0 1 3 .257
Andrus ss 4 3 3 4 1 1 .299
Mazara lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .269
Beltre 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .294
Kozma 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .114
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .251
DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Napoli dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .194
Gallo 1b 2 2 1 1 2 1 .197
Totals 35 9 9 9 5 17
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 5 1 2 3 1 0 .253
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .233
Ramirez 3b 5 3 3 0 1 0 .326
Encarnacion dh 5 2 2 0 1 1 .263
Santana 1b 5 3 2 3 0 0 .225
Guyer lf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .203
Chisenhall rf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .311
Perez c 3 2 2 2 2 0 .184
Zimmer cf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .298
Totals 41 15 19 15 7 3
Texas 430 200 000— 9 9 1
Cleveland 101 145 30x—15 19 0

E_Odor (6). LOB_Texas 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Choo (6), Mazara (15), Beltre (8), Encarnacion (8), Santana (17), Perez 2 (5), Zimmer (8). HR_Beltre (4), off Carrasco; Andrus (8), off Carrasco; Gallo (20), off Carrasco; Andrus (9), off Otero. RBIs_Andrus 4 (45), Mazara (47), Beltre 3 (21), Gallo (40), Lindor 3 (36), Kipnis (25), Santana 3 (41), Guyer (6), Chisenhall 3 (40), Perez 2 (15), Zimmer 2 (22). SF_Kipnis.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Kozma); Cleveland 5 (Lindor, Kipnis 2, Ramirez, Guyer). RISP_Texas 3 for 5; Cleveland 11 for 28.

Runners moved up_Santana, Zimmer, Lindor. GIDP_Encarnacion.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels 4 1-3 8 7 7 4 1 92 4.38
Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.07
Scheppers, L, 0-1 0 2 3 3 1 0 12 9.00
Claudio, BS, 2-3 1 3 2 2 1 0 18 2.54
Claiborne 2 5 3 3 0 2 34 13.50
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 3 1-3 6 8 8 3 7 78 3.67
Otero 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 32 3.48
Logan 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 2.95
Shaw, W, 2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.43
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.17
Goody 1 1 0 0 1 2 25 1.17

Otero pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Scheppers pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 3-3, Claudio 2-2, Logan 1-0, Shaw 1-0. WP_Hamels.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:37. A_17,672 (35,051).

