MLB News

Indians 15, Rangers 9

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 10:56 pm 06/26/2017 10:56pm
Texas Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 4 2 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 2 3
Andrus ss 4 3 3 4 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 1
Mazara lf 5 1 1 1 Jose.Rm 3b 5 3 3 0
Beltre 3b 4 1 2 3 Encrnco dh 5 2 2 0
Kozma 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 5 3 2 3
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Guyer lf 4 2 2 1
Gomez cf 3 0 0 0 Chsnhll rf 5 2 3 3
DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 2 2 2
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 5 0 2 2
Napoli dh 4 0 1 0
Gallo 1b 2 2 1 1
Totals 35 9 9 9 Totals 41 15 19 15
Texas 430 200 000— 9
Cleveland 101 145 30x—15

E_Odor (6). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Choo (6), Mazara (15), Beltre (8), Encarnacion (8), C.Santana (17), R.Perez 2 (5), B.Zimmer (8). HR_Andrus 2 (9), Beltre (4), Gallo (20). SF_Kipnis (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hamels 4 1-3 8 7 7 4 1
Alvarez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Scheppers L,0-1 0 2 3 3 1 0
Claudio BS,2 1 3 2 2 1 0
Claiborne 2 5 3 3 0 2
Cleveland
Carrasco 3 1-3 6 8 8 3 7
Otero 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Logan 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Shaw W,2-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 3
Goody 1 1 0 0 1 2

Otero pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Scheppers pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

WP_Hamels.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:37. A_17,672 (35,051).

MLB News