Indians 15, Rangers 9

|Texas
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Andrus ss
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mazara lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Jose.Rm 3b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Encrnco dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Kozma 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|3
|2
|3
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guyer lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|DShelds cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Napoli dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|41
|15
|19
|15
|Texas
|430
|200
|000—
|9
|Cleveland
|101
|145
|30x—15
E_Odor (6). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Choo (6), Mazara (15), Beltre (8), Encarnacion (8), C.Santana (17), R.Perez 2 (5), B.Zimmer (8). HR_Andrus 2 (9), Beltre (4), Gallo (20). SF_Kipnis (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Hamels
|4
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|4
|1
|Alvarez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Scheppers L,0-1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Claudio BS,2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|Carrasco
|3
|1-3
|6
|8
|8
|3
|7
|Otero
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Logan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shaw W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Goody
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Otero pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Scheppers pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
WP_Hamels.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:37. A_17,672 (35,051).