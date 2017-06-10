Holmberg, Abreu leads White Sox past Indians 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Holmberg allowed two runs in five innings for his first win in two years, Jose Abreu had an RBI single in a three-run first and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-3 on Saturday night.

Holmberg (1-0) recorded his first victory since July 30, 2015 when he pitched for Cincinnati against Pittsburgh. The left-hander was making his third start and 11th appearance of the season.

Abreu, who was forced to leave Friday’s game after being hit on the left knee by a pitch from Andrew Miller, was 3 for 5.

Chicago won despite having six runners thrown out on the bases. The White Sox had two runners thrown out in the first and one in the second, third, fifth and eighth innings. Melky Cabrera was thrown out at home in the first and again in the second.

Josh Tomlin (3-8) allowed four runs — three earned — and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings as the Indians lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Edwin Encarnacion homered for the second straight day, a two-run shot in the fourth. Carlos Santana added a solo homer in the sixth. Encarnacion narrowly missed a game-tying home run later in the inning when his high drive to left hit off the wall for a double.

David Robertson — Chicago’s fifth pitcher — recorded the final six outs for his 10th save.

Holmberg held Cleveland to three hits and struck out four. The left-hander began the season at Triple-A Charlotte and was called up on May 4.

Abreu’s RBI single gave Chicago the lead and Matt Davidson’s bases-loaded single scored two runs.

Michael Brantley dropped Leury Garcia’s fly ball for a three-base error in the second. Cabrera, who had three hits, singled with two outs for a 4-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon (biceps bursitis) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday. He has been on the DL since April 2.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (sore shoulder) has been ruled out of starting in the June 17 doubleheader against Minnesota. Salazar was placed on the DL this week and experienced stiffness in a throwing session Thursday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Jose Quintana seeks his first victory since May 2 at Kansas City. He has made six starts since beating the Royals, going 0-3 with a 6.68 ERA.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco, pitching on seven days’ rest, faces the White Sox for the third time this season. He has a win and a no-decision and has allowed one run in 15 innings.