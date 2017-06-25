Gray goes 7 innings, Athletics rally to beat White Sox 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back homers in the ninth, and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Sunday.

Gray (3-3) picked up his first win since May 24. Rosales and Joyce broke it open with their drives against David Robertson and Chris Beck to start the ninth, and Oakland completed the three-game sweep after getting dominated by Derek Holland.

The White Sox were sailing along with a 2-0 lead after Adam Engel hit his first career homer and Jose Abreu doubled and scored.

But things started to turn in the seventh.

Yonder Alonso chased Holland with a leadoff single and scored on a two-out double by pinch hitter Jed Lowrie against Dan Jennings.

Oakland grabbed a 3-2 lead in the eighth on RBI singles by Khris Davis and Alonso against Tommy Kahnle (0-2) and Robertson.

Gray struck out seven and walked one after going 0-2 in his previous five starts.

Sean Doolittle retired the side in the eighth. Santiago Casilla gave up a leadoff homer to Melky Cabrera in the ninth but earned his 13th save in 16 chances.

Holland held Oakland to one run and four hits and exited to loud cheers with a 2-0 lead. Manager Rick Renteria stayed in this one after back-to-back ejections, but the White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games. They also fell a season-high 10 games below .500 at 32-42.

BREWERS CLAIM VOGT

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed catcher Stephen Vogt off waivers from Oakland on Sunday. The Athletics designated the two-time All-Star for assignment on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: SS Marcus Semien, on the DL since April 16 (right wrist fracture and surgery) homered and had three hits Saturday in his second rehab game with High-A Stockton. “We want to make sure we don’t overwork the wrist,” manager Bob Melvin said. … Melvin said 3B Matt Chapman, on the 10-day DL with bacterial skin infection on his left knee, was expected to leave the hospital on Sunday.

White Sox: LHP Carlos Rodon has rejoined the Chicago White Sox and is ready to make his first start of the season after being sidelined because of bursitis in his left biceps. Manager Rick Renteria says a return date is not set, though Rodon will start on the current homestand. He threw 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. … Beck left with a bruised left hamstring after getting hit by Khris Davis’ comebacker.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Swept in a four-game series at home by the AL West-leading Astros last week, the Athletics will try to return the favor when they visit Houston for a three-game set that starts on Tuesday. Oakland sends LHP Sean Manaea (6-4, 4.05 ERA) to the mound, while RHP Mike Fiers (5-2, 3.81) goes for the Astros.

White Sox: Chicago opens a four-game series against the Yankees, with RHP David Holmberg (1-1, 2.84) starting for the White Sox and LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-4, 3.74) pitching for the Yankees.

___

