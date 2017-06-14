1002

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Granderson snaps tie with…

Granderson snaps tie with 300th HR, Mets rally past Cubs 9-4

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 10:44 pm 06/14/2017 10:44pm
Share
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson and Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero watch Granderson's 300th career home run, during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York. The Mets won 9-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Curtis Granderson opened a five-run eighth inning with his 300th homer, a tiebreaking shot that helped the New York Mets rally past the Chicago Cubs for a 9-4 victory Wednesday night.

Injury replacement Lucas Duda added a three-run homer off Hector Rondon, and T.J. Rivera capped the outburst with an RBI single for his third hit.

With sluggers Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto on the bench to begin the game, the resurgent Mets came back from a 4-1 deficit and took two of three from the defending World Series champions despite losing second baseman Neil Walker to a left leg injury.

Granderson received a standing ovation and came out for a curtain call after connecting in the eighth off Carl Edwards Jr. (2-1).

Jerry Blevins (4-0) struck out three of his four batters to earn the win.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Granderson snaps tie with…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News