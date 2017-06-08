Giants 9, Brewers 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 6 1 2 1 0 1 .270 Nunez 3b 6 0 2 2 0 0 .298 Panik 2b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .255 Belt 1b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 2 2 .251 Hundley c 6 0 2 1 0 1 .235 Hernandez rf-lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .194 Slater lf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .214 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Tomlinson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .273 Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cueto p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .043 a-Hill ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .179 Morris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Calixte lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 e-Pence ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .238 Totals 44 9 16 9 5 8

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard ss-2b 5 2 3 1 1 1 .414 Thames lf 4 2 1 1 2 1 .268 Aguilar 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Shaw 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .298 Santana rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .284 Bandy c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .242 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Franklin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Broxton cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .225 Espino p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Totals 40 5 11 4 7 9

San Francisco 011 102 000 4—9 16 1 Milwaukee 101 010 002 0—5 11 1

a-doubled for Cueto in the 6th. b-grounded out for Torres in the 8th. c-grounded out for Feliz in the 9th. d-singled for Melancon in the 10th. e-singled for Calixte in the 10th.

E_Hundley (3), Thames (3). LOB_San Francisco 12, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Span (11), Hundley (11), Hill (2), Aguilar (10), Shaw (17). HR_Panik (3), off Espino; Slater (1), off Espino; Thames (16), off Cueto; Sogard (3), off Melancon. RBIs_Span (12), Nunez 2 (24), Panik 2 (18), Hundley (9), Slater (2), Hill (6), Pence (18), Sogard (12), Thames (30), Shaw (42), Santana (34). SB_Nunez 2 (16), Shaw (6), Santana (6). CS_Hernandez (1). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Span 2, Panik, Belt, Hernandez 2); Milwaukee 4 (Villar 3, Perez). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 13; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Span. GIDP_Hundley, Thames.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Nunez, Crawford, Belt); Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Aguilar).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cueto 5 6 3 2 4 4 106 4.33 Morris, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.86 Osich, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.86 Strickland, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.08 Melancon, W, 1-1, BS, 3-13 1 3 2 2 1 1 32 3.12 Law 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.46 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino 4 5 3 3 2 3 81 5.62 Peralta 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 36 5.98 Drake 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 4.91 Torres 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 25 4.22 Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 5.19 Barnes, L, 1-1 0 5 4 4 0 0 19 3.86 Scahill 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.12

Barnes pitched to 5 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 1-0, Strickland 1-0, Drake 1-1, Scahill 2-1. HBP_Espino (Slater).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_4:22. A_23,005 (41,900).