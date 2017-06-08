Giants 9, Brewers 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Nunez 3b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Panik 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.255
|Belt 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.251
|Hundley c
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Hernandez rf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Slater lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Tomlinson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cueto p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|a-Hill ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Morris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Calixte lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|e-Pence ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|44
|9
|16
|9
|5
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard ss-2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.414
|Thames lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.268
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.298
|Santana rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Bandy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.242
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Franklin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Scahill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Broxton cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Espino p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|40
|5
|11
|4
|7
|9
|San Francisco
|011
|102
|000
|4—9
|16
|1
|Milwaukee
|101
|010
|002
|0—5
|11
|1
a-doubled for Cueto in the 6th. b-grounded out for Torres in the 8th. c-grounded out for Feliz in the 9th. d-singled for Melancon in the 10th. e-singled for Calixte in the 10th.
E_Hundley (3), Thames (3). LOB_San Francisco 12, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Span (11), Hundley (11), Hill (2), Aguilar (10), Shaw (17). HR_Panik (3), off Espino; Slater (1), off Espino; Thames (16), off Cueto; Sogard (3), off Melancon. RBIs_Span (12), Nunez 2 (24), Panik 2 (18), Hundley (9), Slater (2), Hill (6), Pence (18), Sogard (12), Thames (30), Shaw (42), Santana (34). SB_Nunez 2 (16), Shaw (6), Santana (6). CS_Hernandez (1). SF_Panik.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Span 2, Panik, Belt, Hernandez 2); Milwaukee 4 (Villar 3, Perez). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 13; Milwaukee 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Span. GIDP_Hundley, Thames.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Nunez, Crawford, Belt); Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Aguilar).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|5
|6
|3
|2
|4
|4
|106
|4.33
|Morris, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.86
|Osich, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.86
|Strickland, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Melancon, W, 1-1, BS, 3-13
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|3.12
|Law
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.46
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|81
|5.62
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|36
|5.98
|Drake
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.91
|Torres
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.22
|Feliz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|5.19
|Barnes, L, 1-1
|0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|3.86
|Scahill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.12
Barnes pitched to 5 batters in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored_Osich 1-0, Strickland 1-0, Drake 1-1, Scahill 2-1. HBP_Espino (Slater).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_4:22. A_23,005 (41,900).