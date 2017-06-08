800

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 9, Brewers 5

Giants 9, Brewers 5

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 6:43 pm 06/08/2017 06:43pm
Share
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Span cf 6 1 2 1 0 1 .270
Nunez 3b 6 0 2 2 0 0 .298
Panik 2b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .255
Belt 1b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .235
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 2 2 .251
Hundley c 6 0 2 1 0 1 .235
Hernandez rf-lf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .194
Slater lf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .214
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Tomlinson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Law p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cueto p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .043
a-Hill ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .179
Morris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calixte lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
e-Pence ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .238
Totals 44 9 16 9 5 8
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard ss-2b 5 2 3 1 1 1 .414
Thames lf 4 2 1 1 2 1 .268
Aguilar 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Shaw 3b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .298
Santana rf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .284
Bandy c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .242
Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Franklin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Broxton cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .225
Espino p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Totals 40 5 11 4 7 9
San Francisco 011 102 000 4—9 16 1
Milwaukee 101 010 002 0—5 11 1

a-doubled for Cueto in the 6th. b-grounded out for Torres in the 8th. c-grounded out for Feliz in the 9th. d-singled for Melancon in the 10th. e-singled for Calixte in the 10th.

E_Hundley (3), Thames (3). LOB_San Francisco 12, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Span (11), Hundley (11), Hill (2), Aguilar (10), Shaw (17). HR_Panik (3), off Espino; Slater (1), off Espino; Thames (16), off Cueto; Sogard (3), off Melancon. RBIs_Span (12), Nunez 2 (24), Panik 2 (18), Hundley (9), Slater (2), Hill (6), Pence (18), Sogard (12), Thames (30), Shaw (42), Santana (34). SB_Nunez 2 (16), Shaw (6), Santana (6). CS_Hernandez (1). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Span 2, Panik, Belt, Hernandez 2); Milwaukee 4 (Villar 3, Perez). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 13; Milwaukee 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Span. GIDP_Hundley, Thames.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Nunez, Crawford, Belt); Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Aguilar).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 5 6 3 2 4 4 106 4.33
Morris, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.86
Osich, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.86
Strickland, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.08
Melancon, W, 1-1, BS, 3-13 1 3 2 2 1 1 32 3.12
Law 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.46
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 4 5 3 3 2 3 81 5.62
Peralta 1 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 36 5.98
Drake 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 4.91
Torres 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 25 4.22
Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 5.19
Barnes, L, 1-1 0 5 4 4 0 0 19 3.86
Scahill 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.12

Barnes pitched to 5 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored_Osich 1-0, Strickland 1-0, Drake 1-1, Scahill 2-1. HBP_Espino (Slater).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_4:22. A_23,005 (41,900).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Giants 9, Brewers 5
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News