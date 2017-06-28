Giants 4, Rockies 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.319
|LeMahieu 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Tapia rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Reynolds 1b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.300
|Desmond lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Amarista rf-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Story ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Wolters c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.288
|Hoffman p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|f-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.059
|Qualls p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|46
|3
|10
|3
|7
|11
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Span cf
|7
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.287
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Pence rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.260
|Posey c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.344
|Belt 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Jones 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Tomlinson ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Hernandez lf
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Cain p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Slater ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|1-Blach pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Hundley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Osich p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Samardzija ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|Gearrin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|50
|4
|12
|4
|3
|15
|Colorado
|000
|003
|000
|000
|00—3
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|010
|000
|01—4
|12
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Okert in the 7th. b-singled for Jones in the 8th. c-struck out for Kontos in the 8th. d-struck out for McGee in the 9th. e-struck out for Dyson in the 11th. f-grounded out for Rusin in the 12th. g-grounded out for Holland in the 14th.
1-ran for Slater in the 7th.
LOB_Colorado 9, San Francisco 10. 2B_Reynolds (11), Hernandez (7). HR_Reynolds (19), off Cain. RBIs_Reynolds 3 (60), Span 2 (17), Crawford (37), Tomlinson (4). SB_Tapia 2 (3). CS_Blackmon (5), Desmond (4). SF_Crawford. S_Arenado, Cain.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Desmond, Amarista, Hoffman, Murphy); San Francisco 4 (Panik, Pence, Hundley 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 10; San Francisco 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Story, Desmond, Wolters. GIDP_LeMahieu, Amarista, Story, Crawford.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Amarista, Reynolds); San Francisco 3 (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Crawford, Belt), (Belt, Crawford).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|97
|4.04
|Oberg, H, 9
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.96
|McGee, BS, 3-4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
|Rusin
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|2.45
|Dunn
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.54
|Holland
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.53
|Qualls, L, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|5.40
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cain
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|92
|5.46
|Okert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|7.04
|Kontos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.89
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.35
|Osich
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4.91
|Dyson
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|9.00
|Gearrin, W, 2-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|1.98
Oberg pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 2-0, McGee 1-0, Dyson 1-0. WP_Cain, McGee.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_4:45. A_41,331 (41,915).