Giants 4, Rockies 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 2 0 .319 LeMahieu 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .302 Tapia rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .290 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .292 Reynolds 1b 6 1 2 3 0 2 .300 Desmond lf 5 0 3 0 1 0 .282 Amarista rf-2b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Story ss 6 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Wolters c 5 0 0 0 1 3 .288 Hoffman p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 f-Tauchman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Qualls p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 46 3 10 3 7 11

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Span cf 7 0 3 2 0 2 .287 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Pence rf 5 0 0 0 1 3 .260 Posey c 5 1 1 0 1 0 .344 Belt 1b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .231 Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .238 Jones 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Tomlinson ph-3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .265 Hernandez lf 6 2 2 0 0 3 .223 Cain p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Slater ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 1-Blach pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Hundley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Osich p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Samardzija ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .088 Gearrin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 50 4 12 4 3 15

Colorado 000 003 000 000 00—3 10 0 San Francisco 001 001 010 000 01—4 12 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Okert in the 7th. b-singled for Jones in the 8th. c-struck out for Kontos in the 8th. d-struck out for McGee in the 9th. e-struck out for Dyson in the 11th. f-grounded out for Rusin in the 12th. g-grounded out for Holland in the 14th.

1-ran for Slater in the 7th.

LOB_Colorado 9, San Francisco 10. 2B_Reynolds (11), Hernandez (7). HR_Reynolds (19), off Cain. RBIs_Reynolds 3 (60), Span 2 (17), Crawford (37), Tomlinson (4). SB_Tapia 2 (3). CS_Blackmon (5), Desmond (4). SF_Crawford. S_Arenado, Cain.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Desmond, Amarista, Hoffman, Murphy); San Francisco 4 (Panik, Pence, Hundley 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 10; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Story, Desmond, Wolters. GIDP_LeMahieu, Amarista, Story, Crawford.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Amarista, Reynolds); San Francisco 3 (Panik, Crawford, Belt), (Crawford, Belt), (Belt, Crawford).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman 6 2-3 6 2 2 3 6 97 4.04 Oberg, H, 9 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 4.96 McGee, BS, 3-4 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 3.00 Rusin 3 1 0 0 0 2 36 2.45 Dunn 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 5.54 Holland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.53 Qualls, L, 1-1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 13 5.40 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cain 6 6 3 3 3 3 92 5.46 Okert 1 0 0 0 1 3 22 7.04 Kontos 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.89 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.35 Osich 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 4.91 Dyson 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 9.00 Gearrin, W, 2-2 3 2 0 0 1 1 34 1.98

Oberg pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 2-0, McGee 1-0, Dyson 1-0. WP_Cain, McGee.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_4:45. A_41,331 (41,915).