Frazier, Davidson power White Sox past Blue Jays, 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Pelfrey picked up another road win and helped the Chicago White Sox secure another series win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pelfrey (3-5) earned his second road win of the season, limiting Toronto to one run and four hits in a season high-tying six innings. He retired 10 straight batters between the second and sixth innings to outpitch the Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman (7-3).

“I knew coming in today that the crowd would be pretty good because of the guy on the other side,” he said. “Stroman’s pretty good but luckily he made a couple of mistakes and the boys took advantage of it.”

Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson hit consecutive homers to start the second inning, and Jose Abreu added a solo shot in the sixth to help the White Sox win their fourth straight series against the Blue Jays. It was Chicago’s sixth straight win at Toronto and the ninth in the last 10 meetings overall.

“I think that’s his best start for us today,” manager Rick Renteria said, “especially because he continued to throw strikes effectively through the fifth and even the sixth.”

The bullpen came through down the stretch for Chicago, particularly Tommy Kahnle, who steered the White Sox out of a jam in the seventh inning when the Blue Jays got within one run with runners aboard. But Kahnle got Ryan Goins to hit into the double-play to end the threat.

“That was huge because they had the go-ahead run at first and the tying run at second,” Kahnle said. “I was just trying to get Goins to get that double-play ball and it ended up working out for us.”

Frazier snapped an 0-for-18 drought with his 11th homer to open the scoring. Davidson followed that up with his fifth home run in six games, and team-leading 15th, the fourth time this season the White Sox have hit consecutive home runs. Abreu’s was his 11th of the season.

Stroman gave up six hits and a career-high-tying three home runs in seven innings. He walked one and struck out five in his first loss since April 18 at Boston. The Blue Jays are now 0-5 when Stroman starts against the White Sox.

“I felt pretty good,” the right-hander said. “They put some good swings on a couple of balls, but other than that I felt pretty good today.”

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons felt his starter deserved better after a good outing where he did his job.

“We couldn’t get enough offense going, obviously,” Gibbons said. “The ball is flying, some pretty good hitters, they swing it over there, they’ve got some big strong dudes who can do that.”

BLUES BROTHERS

To commemorate Father’s Day this weekend, both teams wore baby blue caps, with matching numbers logos, belts and various other accessories.

OPEN-AND-SHUT CASE

With the loss, the Blue Jays fell to 2-6 in home games where the Rogers Centre roof has been open for a portion of the game. For the second straight day the roof was closed midway through the game due to impending thunderstorms.

ROAD SHOW

All 11 of Abreu’s home runs have come on the road this season. The first baseman hasn’t had a homer at home since Sept. 15 last year against Cleveland, a stretch of 34 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez came through a 25-pitch bullpen session on Friday with no problem as he continues to progress from blister issues on his pitching hand. Manager John Gibbons said that 24-year-old would have one more bullpen before heading down to the minors to continue his rehab. . One day after returning from the DL, OF Steve Pearce was given the day off. Dwight Smith Jr. took his place in the lineup. . After catching three straight games, Russell Martin also sat out Saturday, with Luke Maile suiting up behind the plate.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (1-0, 1.62) makes just his fourth start of the season and first since going on the DL with a strained right lat on April 21.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (1-4, 4.31) has a 15-6 record in games following six or more days’ rest. His last start came June 11 at Seattle, where he registered his first win of the season.