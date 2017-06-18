502

MLB News

Fabulous Faedo: Florida’s ace stymies TCU in 3-0 CWS victory

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 10:24 pm 06/18/2017 10:24pm
Florida pitcher Alex Faedo (21) throws to first base in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against TCU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex Faedo limited TCU to two singles and struck out 11 in seven innings, and Florida posted its first College World Series shutout since 1991 with a 3-0 win Sunday night.

Faedo, the Detroit Tigers’ first-round draft pick this month, retired 10 in a row before turning the game over to closer Michael Byrne to start the eighth.

Faedo (8-2) has been part of seven of the Gators’ nine shutouts this season. The shutout was Florida’s second in its 36 all-time CWS games and first in Omaha since a 5-0 win over Florida State 26 years ago.

Jared Janczak (9-1) took the loss, and Byrne earned his 17th save.

JJ Schwarz, Christian Hicks and Nelson Maldonado each drove in runs for the Gators (48-18), who will play Louisville in a Bracket 2 winners’ game Tuesday night. The Horned Frogs (47-17) play Texas A&M in an elimination game Tuesday.

