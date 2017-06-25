502

Ex-Dodgers great Maury Wills retires from broadcasting in ND

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 11:12 am 06/25/2017 11:12am
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers great Maury Wills has retired again, this time from broadcasting.

The 84-year-old Wills is stepping out of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ broadcast booth after providing color commentary for the minor league team for 22 years.

Wills was offered the job while he was in Fargo to speak at a local sports banquet. He had cut back on his broadcasting schedule in recent years.

Wills played 14 seasons in the major leagues. He had a career batting average of .281 and stole 586 bases. He was the National League MVP in 1962.

Wills tells KFGO radio that getting the job with the RedHawks helped him beat his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He says the Fargo-Moorhead area and RedHawks baseball has been his second home.

