501

MLB News

Dodgers, Padres managers ejected after confrontation

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 11:12 pm 06/30/2017 11:12pm
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center rear, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe (11) as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Andy Green were ejected after a dispute in which Roberts shoved Green behind home plate.

Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood yelled at Padres baserunner Jose Pirela on second base in the bottom of the first inning Friday and gestured back at the plate, an indication he believed Pirela was giving pitch signs to a Padres hitter.

Plate umpire Greg Gibson then issued a warning to both dugouts, and the inning was completed without incident.

Before the second began, Green went out to confer with Gibson, and Roberts spoke to another umpire. At that point, Roberts became agitated and, breaking away from the umpire, charged toward Gibson and Green, and pushed Green.

Both dugouts and bullpens emptied before order was restored and both managers were ejected.

Roberts was then restrained by Dodgers players and coaches as he hollered from his dugout toward the Padres’ dugout.

