Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much like the Los Angeles Dodgers, left-hander Alex Wood is on some kind of roll.

Wood kept his record perfect and the streaking Dodgers defeated the NL West rival Colorado Rockies 6-1 on Friday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Los Angeles has won 14 of its last 15 games.

“We’re really rolling right now,” Wood said. “It’s going to be tough for anyone to come in here right now.”

The Dodgers have scored at least six runs in each of their last seven games.

“They’re on a nice roll,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “They’re swinging the bats and Wood’s been throwing the ball very well. So you know you’re in for a tough task.

“We’re aware of what’s going on. They’re also aware of what’s going on with us. They just outpitched us tonight.”

The Rockies have lost three consecutive games and surrendered their lead in the NL West to the Dodgers. They trail Los Angeles by 2 1/2 games.

Wood (8-0) went six innings for the Dodgers and could have gone without allowing a run if left-fielder Franklin Gutierrez had not been so slow to try and cut off a Tom Murphy hit. The ball rolled by him for a double to score Raimel Tapia from first in the second inning.

Wood did not allow another hit after the second. He gave up three hits on the night, walked two, retired his last 10 batters and lowered his ERA to 1.86.

“He’s just been really aggressive,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He just fills up the strike zone, a three-pitch mix, and these guys just weren’t really getting good swings.”

Rookie left-hander Kyle Freeman (8-4) allowed five runs and a career-high 10 hits and three walks in six innings.

“He hung in there, put a couple zeros on the board, which was good to see,” Black said. “I’m sure he’d like to have a couple pitches back.”

Yasiel Puig hit a solo home run of Freeland in the fourth. The Dodgers have homered in 15 consecutive games, tied for fourth-longest streak in club history. The last time was in 1977; their record is 24 consecutive.

SEAGER DOWN

Shortstop Corey Seager left the game after scoring in the second inning with what the Dodgers hope is a right hamstring cramp. He is scheduled to undergo more tests and Roberts said he was unlikely to play Saturday.

Seager said he’s had hamstring issues twice to each leg and did not believe this one was serious.

“Getting him out of there was the prudent decision,” Roberts said.

FREELAND BATTLES

Despite the Dodgers hitting Freeland around some, Black was happy with the way his rookie hung tough in just his 15th career start.

“He’s a great competitor,” Black said. “That’s what we love about Kyle. He battles. He’s a fierce competitor. Great for a young guy. Each start he makes he’s learning, getting better.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Carlos Gonzalez missed the series opener against the Dodgers. Said Black: “A little bit of a sore shoulder. It’s day-to-day.” . RHP Chad Qualls (lower back spasms) threw 17 pitches in a bullpen session. Said Black: “He’s feeling great. He threw a bullpen and felt good.” Qualls can come off the DL on Wednesday.

Dodgers: Placed RHP Chris Hatcher on the 10-day DL with mid-back inflammation. Hatcher, 32, has appeared in 26 games, going 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA. The Dodgers recalled RHP Ross Stripling from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his roster spot.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (6-7, 4.08 ERA) has a 2.41 ERA on the road, fourth-best in the NL. Has gone 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA in his last five road starts. In one start against the Dodgers this year on May 12, allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Dodgers: Despite picking up the victory, LHP Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 2.61) had one of his roughest starts of the season in his last outing against the Mets. He allowed six runs and six hits, four of them home runs. He has already allowed a career-high 17 home runs.

