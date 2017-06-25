502

Dodgers 4, Rockies 0

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 1:39 am 06/25/2017 01:39am
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .326
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294
Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .224
Tapia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .063
Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Rusin p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 5 0 1 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Utley 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Pederson cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .225
Turner 3b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .388
Bellinger lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Grandal c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .272
Forsythe 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .201
Puig rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .248
Hernandez ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .232
Kershaw p 1 0 0 1 1 0 .176
a-Gutierrez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 6 3 10 8
Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 1
Los Angeles 013 000 00x—4 6 0

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 6th. b-struck out for Morrow in the 7th. c-struck out for Oberg in the 8th.

E_Tapia (2). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Utley (8), Grandal (16). HR_Pederson (6), off Chatwood. RBIs_Pederson (18), Hernandez (23), Kershaw (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Story 2); Los Angeles 6 (Utley 3, Bellinger, Taylor 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Puig.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rusin, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chatwood, L, 6-8 3 1-3 3 4 4 8 3 88 4.32
Rusin 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 39 2.63
Oberg 1 2 0 0 0 3 24 4.94
Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.84
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 11-2 6 4 0 0 1 8 103 2.47
Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.38
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.56

Inherited runners-scored_Rusin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:18. A_50,403 (56,000).

