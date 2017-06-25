Dodgers 4, Rockies 0

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .326 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .303 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Reynolds 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Desmond lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .224 Tapia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Rusin p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 0 5 0 1 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Utley 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Pederson cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .225 Turner 3b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .388 Bellinger lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Grandal c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .272 Forsythe 2b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .201 Puig rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .248 Hernandez ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .232 Kershaw p 1 0 0 1 1 0 .176 a-Gutierrez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Morrow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Romo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 4 6 3 10 8

Colorado 000 000 000—0 5 1 Los Angeles 013 000 00x—4 6 0

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 6th. b-struck out for Morrow in the 7th. c-struck out for Oberg in the 8th.

E_Tapia (2). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Utley (8), Grandal (16). HR_Pederson (6), off Chatwood. RBIs_Pederson (18), Hernandez (23), Kershaw (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Story 2); Los Angeles 6 (Utley 3, Bellinger, Taylor 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Puig.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rusin, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chatwood, L, 6-8 3 1-3 3 4 4 8 3 88 4.32 Rusin 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 39 2.63 Oberg 1 2 0 0 0 3 24 4.94 Dunn 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.84 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 11-2 6 4 0 0 1 8 103 2.47 Morrow 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.38 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.56

Inherited runners-scored_Rusin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:18. A_50,403 (56,000).