Dodgers 4, Rockies 0

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Tapia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Chatwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Rusin p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Utley 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Pederson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.225
|Turner 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.388
|Bellinger lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Forsythe 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.201
|Puig rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Hernandez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|a-Gutierrez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Morrow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Romo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|3
|10
|8
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|013
|000
|00x—4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Kershaw in the 6th. b-struck out for Morrow in the 7th. c-struck out for Oberg in the 8th.
E_Tapia (2). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 11. 2B_LeMahieu (14), Utley (8), Grandal (16). HR_Pederson (6), off Chatwood. RBIs_Pederson (18), Hernandez (23), Kershaw (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (LeMahieu, Story 2); Los Angeles 6 (Utley 3, Bellinger, Taylor 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Puig.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rusin, LeMahieu, Reynolds).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chatwood, L, 6-8
|3
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|8
|3
|88
|4.32
|Rusin
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|39
|2.63
|Oberg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|4.94
|Dunn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.84
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 11-2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|103
|2.47
|Morrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.38
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.56
Inherited runners-scored_Rusin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:18. A_50,403 (56,000).