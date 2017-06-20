502

Dodgers 10, Mets 6

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:48 am 06/20/2017 01:48am
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Rivera 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .278
Cespedes lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319
Bruce rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .274
Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
d’Arnaud c 2 2 1 0 2 1 .224
Reyes ss 4 2 2 3 0 2 .198
Cecchini 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
d-Nimmo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Wheeler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095
a-Reynolds ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .192
Montero p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Totals 34 6 8 6 4 13
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Utley 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .239
Seager ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .283
Turner 3b 4 2 4 4 1 0 .399
Bellinger 1b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .269
Taylor lf 5 1 2 1 0 3 .302
Pederson cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .212
Grandal c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .256
Hernandez rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Kershaw p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .182
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gutierrez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Hatcher p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 41 10 17 10 3 12
New York 001 120 200— 6 8 0
Los Angeles 430 001 20x—10 17 0

a-singled for Wheeler in the 3rd. b-walked for Edgin in the 7th. c-singled for Dayton in the 7th. d-singled for Cecchini in the 9th. e-flied out for Ramirez in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Utley (7). HR_Reyes (5), off Kershaw; Bruce (19), off Kershaw; Cecchini (1), off Kershaw; Reyes (6), off Kershaw; Bellinger (20), off Wheeler; Turner (4), off Wheeler; Bellinger (21), off Wheeler; Taylor (9), off Salas. RBIs_Bruce (48), Reyes 3 (24), Cecchini 2 (2), Utley (20), Turner 4 (26), Bellinger 4 (47), Taylor (32). SB_Taylor (8).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Reyes 2); Los Angeles 6 (Seager, Bellinger, Hernandez 4). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Los Angeles 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Seager, Bellinger).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 3-5 2 8 7 7 0 2 52 5.29
Montero 3 2-3 3 1 1 2 5 64 6.49
Edgin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.93
Salas 1 4 2 2 0 3 34 6.53
Ramirez 1 2 0 0 1 2 26 6.38
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 10-2 6 1-3 6 6 6 1 10 112 2.61
Dayton, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 3.86
Hatcher 2 2 0 0 2 3 40 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Edgin 1-0. WP_Hatcher.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:27. A_43,266 (56,000).

