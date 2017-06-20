Dodgers 10, Mets 6

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Rivera 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.278
|Cespedes lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Bruce rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.274
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|d’Arnaud c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|Reyes ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.198
|Cecchini 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|d-Nimmo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Wheeler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|a-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Montero p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|4
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Utley 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Turner 3b
|4
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|.399
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.269
|Taylor lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.302
|Pederson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Grandal c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Hernandez rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Kershaw p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gutierrez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Hatcher p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|41
|10
|17
|10
|3
|12
|New York
|001
|120
|200—
|6
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|430
|001
|20x—10
|17
|0
a-singled for Wheeler in the 3rd. b-walked for Edgin in the 7th. c-singled for Dayton in the 7th. d-singled for Cecchini in the 9th. e-flied out for Ramirez in the 9th.
LOB_New York 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Utley (7). HR_Reyes (5), off Kershaw; Bruce (19), off Kershaw; Cecchini (1), off Kershaw; Reyes (6), off Kershaw; Bellinger (20), off Wheeler; Turner (4), off Wheeler; Bellinger (21), off Wheeler; Taylor (9), off Salas. RBIs_Bruce (48), Reyes 3 (24), Cecchini 2 (2), Utley (20), Turner 4 (26), Bellinger 4 (47), Taylor (32). SB_Taylor (8).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Reyes 2); Los Angeles 6 (Seager, Bellinger, Hernandez 4). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Los Angeles 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Conforto.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Seager, Bellinger).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 3-5
|2
|8
|7
|7
|0
|2
|52
|5.29
|Montero
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|64
|6.49
|Edgin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.93
|Salas
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|34
|6.53
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|6.38
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 10-2
|6
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|10
|112
|2.61
|Dayton, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.86
|Hatcher
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|40
|4.58
Inherited runners-scored_Edgin 1-0. WP_Hatcher.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:27. A_43,266 (56,000).