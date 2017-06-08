Diamondbacks 7, Padres 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cordero cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .333 d-Hedges ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Solarte 2b-3b-2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .249 Myers 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .255 Renfroe rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .231 Schimpf 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .159 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Spangenberg ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Cordoba lf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Aybar ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .199 Torrens c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .159 Perdomo p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Pirela ph-2b-lf 3 1 3 1 0 0 .429 Totals 38 4 11 4 2 12

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Descalso lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta rf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .299 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .305 Lamb 3b 2 1 1 3 2 0 .286 Owings ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .297 Drury 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .286 Fuentes cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .196 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Greinke p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .107 Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Hazelbaker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Totals 28 7 7 6 8 8

San Diego 101 010 010—4 11 1 Arizona 005 000 20x—7 7 0

a-doubled for Perdomo in the 5th. b-struck out for Chafin in the 6th. c-lined out for Hand in the 8th. d-grounded out for Cordero in the 8th. e-struck out for De La Rosa in the 8th.

E_Torrens (2). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Pirela (1). 3B_Cordero (2). HR_Solarte (5), off Greinke; Lamb (15), off Perdomo; Drury (5), off Perdomo. RBIs_Cordero (2), Solarte 2 (29), Pirela (1), Lamb 3 (53), Owings (34), Drury 2 (22). SB_Aybar (6), Peralta (5), Goldschmidt (13), Hazelbaker (1). SF_Owings. S_Mathis.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Cordero, Myers, Schimpf, Torrens 2, Hedges); Arizona 6 (Descalso 2, Peralta, Owings, Fuentes, Mathis). RISP_San Diego 4 for 10; Arizona 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cordoba. GIDP_Descalso.

DP_San Diego 2 (Myers, Aybar), (Renfroe, Torrens).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perdomo, L, 0-3 4 5 5 5 4 1 94 5.47 Stammen 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 27 4.50 Torres 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.03 Hand 1 2 2 2 1 1 34 2.18 Yates 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 2.45 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 8-3 5 7 3 3 1 8 102 3.20 Hoover, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 4.29 Chafin, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.18 Bradley, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.35 De La Rosa 1 3 1 1 0 0 25 4.43 Rodney, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.82

Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-0, Chafin 2-0. WP_Greinke, Perdomo 2, Stammen, Hand.

Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Tim Timmons; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

T_3:48. A_22,079 (48,633).