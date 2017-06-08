Diamondbacks 7, Padres 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cordero cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|d-Hedges ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Solarte 2b-3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Schimpf 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.159
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Spangenberg ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cordoba lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Aybar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Perdomo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Pirela ph-2b-lf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|2
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Descalso lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.299
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Lamb 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.286
|Owings ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Drury 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.286
|Fuentes cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Hazelbaker ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Totals
|28
|7
|7
|6
|8
|8
|San Diego
|101
|010
|010—4
|11
|1
|Arizona
|005
|000
|20x—7
|7
|0
a-doubled for Perdomo in the 5th. b-struck out for Chafin in the 6th. c-lined out for Hand in the 8th. d-grounded out for Cordero in the 8th. e-struck out for De La Rosa in the 8th.
E_Torrens (2). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Pirela (1). 3B_Cordero (2). HR_Solarte (5), off Greinke; Lamb (15), off Perdomo; Drury (5), off Perdomo. RBIs_Cordero (2), Solarte 2 (29), Pirela (1), Lamb 3 (53), Owings (34), Drury 2 (22). SB_Aybar (6), Peralta (5), Goldschmidt (13), Hazelbaker (1). SF_Owings. S_Mathis.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Cordero, Myers, Schimpf, Torrens 2, Hedges); Arizona 6 (Descalso 2, Peralta, Owings, Fuentes, Mathis). RISP_San Diego 4 for 10; Arizona 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Cordoba. GIDP_Descalso.
DP_San Diego 2 (Myers, Aybar), (Renfroe, Torrens).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perdomo, L, 0-3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4
|1
|94
|5.47
|Stammen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.50
|Torres
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.03
|Hand
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|34
|2.18
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|2.45
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 8-3
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|102
|3.20
|Hoover, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.29
|Chafin, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.18
|Bradley, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.35
|De La Rosa
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|4.43
|Rodney, S, 15-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.82
Inherited runners-scored_Torres 2-0, Chafin 2-0. WP_Greinke, Perdomo 2, Stammen, Hand.
Umpires_Home, Clint Fagan; First, Tim Timmons; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
T_3:48. A_22,079 (48,633).