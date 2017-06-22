502

MLB News

Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 3

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 6:26 pm 06/22/2017 06:26pm
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hazelbaker rf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .326
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .261
Goldschmidt 1b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .335
Lamb 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .282
Owings 2b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .291
Herrmann lf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .171
Fuentes cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Mathis c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .162
Godley p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .111
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 10 11 10 4 10
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .328
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .053
b-Wolters ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Story ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Valaika ph-ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .247
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Amarista ss-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Totals 33 3 7 3 1 10
Arizona 014 400 010—10 11 0
Colorado 100 000 020— 3 7 0

a-doubled for McGee in the 8th. b-singled for Anderson in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Valaika (8). HR_Owings (9), off Senzatela; Goldschmidt (18), off Senzatela; Blackmon (16), off Godley. RBIs_Ahmed (20), Goldschmidt 4 (64), Owings 3 (43), Mathis (7), Godley (2), Blackmon 2 (56), Valaika (14). S_Godley.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Herrmann, Godley); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Desmond). RISP_Arizona 5 for 11; Colorado 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mathis, Ahmed, Fuentes, Gonzalez, Amarista. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Arizona 1 (Owings, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, W, 3-1 7 4 3 3 1 8 101 2.53
Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.85
Hoover 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.18
De La Rosa 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.86
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, L, 9-3 5 8 9 9 3 3 98 4.79
Oberg 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 5.10
McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 2.67
Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 3 24 5.75

Godley pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Hoover 1-0. WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:06. A_40,681 (50,398).

