Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 3

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hazelbaker rf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .326 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .261 Goldschmidt 1b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .335 Lamb 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .282 Owings 2b 5 1 1 3 0 1 .291 Herrmann lf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .171 Fuentes cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Mathis c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .162 Godley p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .111 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 10 11 10 4 10

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .328 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301 Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .053 b-Wolters ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Story ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Valaika ph-ss 2 1 1 1 0 0 .247 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Amarista ss-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Totals 33 3 7 3 1 10

Arizona 014 400 010—10 11 0 Colorado 100 000 020— 3 7 0

a-doubled for McGee in the 8th. b-singled for Anderson in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Valaika (8). HR_Owings (9), off Senzatela; Goldschmidt (18), off Senzatela; Blackmon (16), off Godley. RBIs_Ahmed (20), Goldschmidt 4 (64), Owings 3 (43), Mathis (7), Godley (2), Blackmon 2 (56), Valaika (14). S_Godley.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Herrmann, Godley); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Desmond). RISP_Arizona 5 for 11; Colorado 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mathis, Ahmed, Fuentes, Gonzalez, Amarista. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Arizona 1 (Owings, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, W, 3-1 7 4 3 3 1 8 101 2.53 Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.85 Hoover 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.18 De La Rosa 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.86 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela, L, 9-3 5 8 9 9 3 3 98 4.79 Oberg 2 0 0 0 0 3 25 5.10 McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 2.67 Anderson 1 1 0 0 1 3 24 5.75

Godley pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Hoover 1-0. WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:06. A_40,681 (50,398).