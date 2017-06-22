Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 3

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hazelbaker rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.326
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.335
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Owings 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.291
|Herrmann lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Fuentes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.162
|Godley p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|De La Rosa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|10
|4
|10
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.328
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|b-Wolters ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Story ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Valaika ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Amarista ss-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|1
|10
|Arizona
|014
|400
|010—10
|11
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|020—
|3
|7
|0
a-doubled for McGee in the 8th. b-singled for Anderson in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Valaika (8). HR_Owings (9), off Senzatela; Goldschmidt (18), off Senzatela; Blackmon (16), off Godley. RBIs_Ahmed (20), Goldschmidt 4 (64), Owings 3 (43), Mathis (7), Godley (2), Blackmon 2 (56), Valaika (14). S_Godley.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Herrmann, Godley); Colorado 2 (Arenado, Desmond). RISP_Arizona 5 for 11; Colorado 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mathis, Ahmed, Fuentes, Gonzalez, Amarista. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Arizona 1 (Owings, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, W, 3-1
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|101
|2.53
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.85
|Hoover
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.18
|De La Rosa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 9-3
|5
|8
|9
|9
|3
|3
|98
|4.79
|Oberg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|5.10
|McGee
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|2.67
|Anderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|5.75
Godley pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-1, Hoover 1-0. WP_Godley.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:06. A_40,681 (50,398).