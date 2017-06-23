502

Chris Young cut by Royals, who sign Neftali Feliz

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 6:27 pm 06/23/2017 06:27pm
FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Chris Young throws against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning during the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Minneapolis. Young, Kansas City’s winning pitcher in the 2015 World Series opener, has been designated for assignment. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Young, Kansas City’s winning pitcher in the 2015 World Series opener, had been designated for assignment.

Reliever Neftali Feliz agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals on Friday, four days after he was released by Milwaukee.

Young had a 7.50 ERA in two starts and 12 relief appearances allowing 47 hits, including seven home runs and 18 walks in 30 innings. He went 3-9 with a 6.19 ERA last year.

The 38-year-old right-hander was 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA in four games in the 2015 postseason, including three scoreless innings in the opener against the New York Mets. He is guaranteed a $5.75 million salary this year as part of an $11.5 million, two-year contract.

Feliz had eight saves in nine chances for the Brewers before losing the closer’s job and went 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 29 appearances. The 29-year-old was the 2010 AL Rookie of the Year with Texas and is 20-19 with 107 saves and a 3.43 ERA in 337 major league appearances.

He was guaranteed $5.35 million in his deal with the Brewers, and the Royals will pay $292,350 — a prorated share of the $535,000 minimum — with Milwaukee responsible for the rest.

