502

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cardinals 7, Phillies 6

Cardinals 7, Phillies 6

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:52 pm 06/21/2017 10:52pm
Share

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Fowler cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .249
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Diaz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Gyorko 3b 4 1 3 2 1 1 .297
Molina c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .260
Pham lf-cf 5 2 2 2 0 3 .286
Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262
Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050
a-Huffman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Lyons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Martinez ph-rf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .280
Totals 39 7 9 6 3 17
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Perkins lf-rf 6 0 2 1 0 3 .286
Kendrick 2b 5 1 3 0 1 0 .350
Altherr rf-cf 6 1 1 1 0 3 .274
Joseph 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Franco 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .227
Herrera cf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .255
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Galvis ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .238
Knapp c 3 2 1 0 2 2 .237
Pivetta p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nava lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Totals 45 6 16 5 3 10
St. Louis 000 012 011 2—7 9 3
Philadelphia 300 200 000 1—6 16 1

a-struck out for Wacha in the 5th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. c-homered for Lyons in the 8th. d-flied out for Cecil in the 10th.

E_Garcia 2 (4), Lyons (1), Ramos (1). LOB_St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Piscotty (10), Martinez (6), Herrera (24), Galvis 2 (15). HR_Pham (8), off Pivetta; Gyorko (11), off Pivetta; Martinez (4), off Benoit; Pham (9), off Neris. RBIs_Gyorko 2 (31), Molina (28), Pham 2 (22), Martinez (13), Perkins (1), Altherr (38), Franco (36), Herrera 2 (27). SB_Kendrick (8), Herrera (5).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Gyorko, Pham); Philadelphia 6 (Altherr, Joseph, Galvis 2, Pivetta, Kelly). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; Philadelphia 4 for 16.

Runners moved up_Nava.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 4 9 5 2 1 3 79 4.76
Lyons 3 3 0 0 2 5 57 4.19
Brebbia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.00
Cecil, W, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.28
Oh, S, 16-18 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 3.55
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 6 4 3 3 1 10 103 4.46
Garcia, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.33
Benoit, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 4.23
Neris, BS, 3-9 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.73
Ramos, L, 0-6 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 9 5.10
Morgan 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Cecil 1-0. WP_Wacha.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:29. A_25,037 (43,651).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Cardinals 7, Phillies 6
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News