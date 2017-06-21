Cardinals 7, Phillies 6

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Fowler cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .249 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Diaz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Gyorko 3b 4 1 3 2 1 1 .297 Molina c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .260 Pham lf-cf 5 2 2 2 0 3 .286 Garcia 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262 Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .050 a-Huffman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Lyons p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Martinez ph-rf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .280 Totals 39 7 9 6 3 17

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Perkins lf-rf 6 0 2 1 0 3 .286 Kendrick 2b 5 1 3 0 1 0 .350 Altherr rf-cf 6 1 1 1 0 3 .274 Joseph 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Franco 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .227 Herrera cf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .255 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Galvis ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .238 Knapp c 3 2 1 0 2 2 .237 Pivetta p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Benoit p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Nava lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Totals 45 6 16 5 3 10

St. Louis 000 012 011 2—7 9 3 Philadelphia 300 200 000 1—6 16 1

a-struck out for Wacha in the 5th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. c-homered for Lyons in the 8th. d-flied out for Cecil in the 10th.

E_Garcia 2 (4), Lyons (1), Ramos (1). LOB_St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Piscotty (10), Martinez (6), Herrera (24), Galvis 2 (15). HR_Pham (8), off Pivetta; Gyorko (11), off Pivetta; Martinez (4), off Benoit; Pham (9), off Neris. RBIs_Gyorko 2 (31), Molina (28), Pham 2 (22), Martinez (13), Perkins (1), Altherr (38), Franco (36), Herrera 2 (27). SB_Kendrick (8), Herrera (5).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Gyorko, Pham); Philadelphia 6 (Altherr, Joseph, Galvis 2, Pivetta, Kelly). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; Philadelphia 4 for 16.

Runners moved up_Nava.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 4 9 5 2 1 3 79 4.76 Lyons 3 3 0 0 2 5 57 4.19 Brebbia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.00 Cecil, W, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.28 Oh, S, 16-18 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 3.55 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 6 4 3 3 1 10 103 4.46 Garcia, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.33 Benoit, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 4.23 Neris, BS, 3-9 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 3.73 Ramos, L, 0-6 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 9 5.10 Morgan 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_Cecil 1-0. WP_Wacha.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:29. A_25,037 (43,651).