Cardinals 7, Phillies 6

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Fowler cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Diaz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Gyorko 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.297
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Pham lf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.286
|Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.050
|a-Huffman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Lyons p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Martinez ph-rf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|39
|7
|9
|6
|3
|17
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perkins lf-rf
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Kendrick 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.350
|Altherr rf-cf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.274
|Joseph 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Knapp c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.237
|Pivetta p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Benoit p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Nava lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Totals
|45
|6
|16
|5
|3
|10
|St. Louis
|000
|012
|011
|2—7
|9
|3
|Philadelphia
|300
|200
|000
|1—6
|16
|1
a-struck out for Wacha in the 5th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 7th. c-homered for Lyons in the 8th. d-flied out for Cecil in the 10th.
E_Garcia 2 (4), Lyons (1), Ramos (1). LOB_St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 12. 2B_Piscotty (10), Martinez (6), Herrera (24), Galvis 2 (15). HR_Pham (8), off Pivetta; Gyorko (11), off Pivetta; Martinez (4), off Benoit; Pham (9), off Neris. RBIs_Gyorko 2 (31), Molina (28), Pham 2 (22), Martinez (13), Perkins (1), Altherr (38), Franco (36), Herrera 2 (27). SB_Kendrick (8), Herrera (5).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Gyorko, Pham); Philadelphia 6 (Altherr, Joseph, Galvis 2, Pivetta, Kelly). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; Philadelphia 4 for 16.
Runners moved up_Nava.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|4
|9
|5
|2
|1
|3
|79
|4.76
|Lyons
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|57
|4.19
|Brebbia
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.00
|Cecil, W, 1-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.28
|Oh, S, 16-18
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.55
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|103
|4.46
|Garcia, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.33
|Benoit, H, 10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.23
|Neris, BS, 3-9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.73
|Ramos, L, 0-6
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|9
|5.10
|Morgan
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored_Cecil 1-0. WP_Wacha.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:29. A_25,037 (43,651).