Cardinals 7, Phillies 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Altherr rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .291 Kendrick lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .333 Joseph 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Blanco 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .189 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rupp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 a-Saunders ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kelly 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Totals 31 0 4 0 1 11

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .222 Fowler cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .225 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .258 Gyorko 3b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .312 Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Pham lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .294 Wong 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .288 Fryer c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .200 Martinez p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .185 Totals 26 7 6 6 6 6

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 0 St. Louis 000 400 30x—7 6 0

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 6th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Joseph (10), Carpenter (6), Piscotty (8), Gyorko (11). RBIs_Carpenter 2 (32), Gyorko 3 (27), Fryer (2). SF_Gyorko. S_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Joseph, Franco); St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Diaz). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; St. Louis 3 for 8.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 1-3 5 4 4 4 4 2 90 5.52 Gomez 1 2 3 3 1 3 32 8.20 Garcia 2 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.63 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, W, 5-5 9 4 0 0 1 11 107 2.95

Gomez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-1. HBP_Gomez (Martinez). WP_Pivetta, Martinez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:28. A_43,911 (43,975).