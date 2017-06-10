800

Cardinals 7, Phillies 0

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:53 pm 06/10/2017 04:53pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Altherr rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .291
Kendrick lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .333
Joseph 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Blanco 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .189
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rupp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
a-Saunders ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Gomez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kelly 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Totals 31 0 4 0 1 11
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .222
Fowler cf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .225
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .258
Gyorko 3b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .312
Diaz ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Pham lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .294
Wong 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .288
Fryer c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .200
Martinez p 1 1 0 0 0 0 .185
Totals 26 7 6 6 6 6
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 0
St. Louis 000 400 30x—7 6 0

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 6th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Joseph (10), Carpenter (6), Piscotty (8), Gyorko (11). RBIs_Carpenter 2 (32), Gyorko 3 (27), Fryer (2). SF_Gyorko. S_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Joseph, Franco); St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Diaz). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; St. Louis 3 for 8.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 1-3 5 4 4 4 4 2 90 5.52
Gomez 1 2 3 3 1 3 32 8.20
Garcia 2 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.63
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martinez, W, 5-5 9 4 0 0 1 11 107 2.95

Gomez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-1. HBP_Gomez (Martinez). WP_Pivetta, Martinez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:28. A_43,911 (43,975).

