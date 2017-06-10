Cardinals 7, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Altherr rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.291
|Kendrick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Joseph 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Blanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rupp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Pivetta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|a-Saunders ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Gomez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kelly 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Fowler cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.225
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.312
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.294
|Wong 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Fryer c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Martinez p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Totals
|26
|7
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|30x—7
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 6th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Joseph (10), Carpenter (6), Piscotty (8), Gyorko (11). RBIs_Carpenter 2 (32), Gyorko 3 (27), Fryer (2). SF_Gyorko. S_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Joseph, Franco); St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, Diaz). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; St. Louis 3 for 8.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 1-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|90
|5.52
|Gomez
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|32
|8.20
|Garcia
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.63
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 5-5
|9
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|107
|2.95
Gomez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Garcia 2-1. HBP_Gomez (Martinez). WP_Pivetta, Martinez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:28. A_43,911 (43,975).