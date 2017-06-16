Cabrera, Quintana lead White Sox over Blue Jays 11-4

TORONTO (AP) — Melky Cabrera homered, doubled and drove in five runs against his former team, leading Jose Quintana and the Chicago White Sox over the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Friday night.

Cabrera connected for his seventh homer, a three-run drive in the fifth inning that made it 11-2. Cabrera scored three times as the White Sox went to win for the fifth time in seven games.

Jose Quintana (3-8) snapped a four-game losing streak with his first win since May 2. He improved to 5-0 in five starts in Toronto.

Quintana surrendered home runs to Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce, two of the five hits the left-hander gave up over seven innings.

Joe Biagini (1-6) lasted just 33 pitches, getting yanked with no outs in the second. He was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in the shortest start of his career.

Justin Smoak hit his 19th home run in the ninth off White Sox reliever Jake Petricka.

Jose Abreu hit a two-run triple and scored on Todd Frazier’s sacrifice fly in the first, and a throwing error by Biagini made it 4-0 later in the inning.

Biagini left in the second after Cabrera hit a two-run double and Abreu followed with a double for a 7-0 lead.

Morales hit his 14th home run in the Toronto second. Pearce, who returned from the disabled list earlier in the day, led off the third with his fifth homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Leury Garcia was pulled from the starting lineup with an ailing left hand, and replaced in the starting lineup by utilityman Alen Hanson.

Blue Jays: Pearce had been out with a strained calf. Utilityman Chris Coghlan was put on the DL with a bruised left wrist.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey (2-5, 3.88) is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 22 strikeouts over his last five starts.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (7-2, 3.09) aims for his first career win against the White Sox in his fifth start against them.