Brewers’ Chase Anderson leaves in 2nd inning with injury

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 7:52 pm 06/28/2017 07:52pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers starter Chase Anderson struck out in the top of the second inning on Wednesday night, grabbed his left side and left the game.

Anderson set the Cincinnati Reds down in order in the first inning on eight pitches. He struck out with two runners aboard in the top of the second, reaching for his side after the final swing. There was no immediate information on the nature of the injury.

Anderson is second on the staff with six wins. He was replaced by Paolo Espino.

The Brewers started Wednesday a game ahead of the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

