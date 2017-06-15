Brewers 7, Cardinals 6

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.354
|Thames 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.256
|Santana rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Perez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Pina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Broxton cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Garza p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|a-Franklin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Brinson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|2
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Diaz ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Garcia 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Siegrist p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Huffman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cecil p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Totals
|33
|6
|7
|6
|4
|7
|Milwaukee
|240
|000
|100—7
|12
|0
|St. Louis
|040
|000
|020—6
|7
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Garza in the 6th. b-walked for Siegrist in the 7th. c-grounded out for Torres in the 8th. d-lined out for Cecil in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5. 2B_Sogard (7), Thames (12), Santana (11), Carpenter (10), Wong (15). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_Thames (17), off Leake; Diaz (7), off Barnes. RBIs_Sogard 2 (14), Thames 3 (33), Shaw (45), Perez (30), Carpenter (36), Diaz 2 (18), Martinez 2 (12), Wong (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Pina, Broxton); St. Louis 2 (Fowler, Piscotty). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Arcia, Molina. GIDP_Sogard, Fowler.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Thames); St. Louis 2 (Wong, Diaz, Carpenter), (Carpenter, Diaz).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garza, W, 3-2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|87
|4.17
|Hughes, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.00
|Torres, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|4.72
|Barnes, H, 12
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|4.13
|Knebel, S, 10-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.07
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 5-6
|6
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|95
|3.14
|Siegrist
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|4.56
|Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.55
|Cecil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.94
HBP_Torres (Carpenter). WP_Leake.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:09. A_38,061 (43,975).