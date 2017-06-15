1002

Brewers 7, Cardinals 6

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 1:28 am 06/15/2017 01:28am
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .354
Thames 1b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .256
Santana rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .280
Shaw 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .299
Perez lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .277
Pina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Broxton cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .232
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254
Garza p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .133
a-Franklin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Brinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 7 12 7 2 8
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .239
Fowler cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Gyorko 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .296
Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257
Diaz ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .262
Martinez lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .269
Wong 2b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Garcia 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Siegrist p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Huffman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cecil p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287
Totals 33 6 7 6 4 7
Milwaukee 240 000 100—7 12 0
St. Louis 040 000 020—6 7 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Garza in the 6th. b-walked for Siegrist in the 7th. c-grounded out for Torres in the 8th. d-lined out for Cecil in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5. 2B_Sogard (7), Thames (12), Santana (11), Carpenter (10), Wong (15). 3B_Martinez (1). HR_Thames (17), off Leake; Diaz (7), off Barnes. RBIs_Sogard 2 (14), Thames 3 (33), Shaw (45), Perez (30), Carpenter (36), Diaz 2 (18), Martinez 2 (12), Wong (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Pina, Broxton); St. Louis 2 (Fowler, Piscotty). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Arcia, Molina. GIDP_Sogard, Fowler.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Thames); St. Louis 2 (Wong, Diaz, Carpenter), (Carpenter, Diaz).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garza, W, 3-2 5 5 4 4 2 4 87 4.17
Hughes, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.00
Torres, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 4.72
Barnes, H, 12 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 14 4.13
Knebel, S, 10-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.07
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 5-6 6 9 6 6 2 3 95 3.14
Siegrist 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 4.56
Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.55
Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.94

HBP_Torres (Carpenter). WP_Leake.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:09. A_38,061 (43,975).

