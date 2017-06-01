MLB News

Brewers 2, Mets 1

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:20 pm 06/01/2017 04:20pm
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .410
Arcia ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Thames 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez cf-lf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .277
Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .292
Santana rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .273
Bandy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .213
Franklin lf 2 1 2 1 1 0 .197
1-Broxton pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Anderson p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .130
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Totals 35 2 11 2 3 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Walker 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260
Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259
Granderson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .199
Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Flores 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .308
d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 9
Milwaukee 001 100 000—2 11 0
New York 000 000 010—1 4 1

a-popped out for Barnes in the 9th.

1-ran for Franklin in the 7th.

E_Duda (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, New York 4. 2B_Perez (10). HR_Flores (4), off Barnes. RBIs_Perez (23), Franklin (7), Flores (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Thames, Shaw 2, Broxton 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 12; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Sogard. GIDP_Sogard, Shaw, Bandy.

DP_New York 3 (Reyes, Walker, Duda), (Flores, Walker, Duda), (Flores, Walker, Duda).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 4-1 7 3 0 0 1 7 104 3.30
Barnes, H, 7 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.00
Knebel, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 1.04
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 3-3 6 1-3 10 2 2 1 6 102 3.72
Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.50
Salas 2 0 0 0 1 5 35 5.26

Blevins pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Salas 2-0. WP_Salas.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:02. A_35,123 (41,922).

