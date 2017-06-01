Brewers 2, Mets 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.410
|Arcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Thames 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez cf-lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bandy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Franklin lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.197
|1-Broxton pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Anderson p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Aguilar ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|35
|2
|11
|2
|3
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Walker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Granderson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Salas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Flores 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|9
|Milwaukee
|001
|100
|000—2
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
a-popped out for Barnes in the 9th.
1-ran for Franklin in the 7th.
E_Duda (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, New York 4. 2B_Perez (10). HR_Flores (4), off Barnes. RBIs_Perez (23), Franklin (7), Flores (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Thames, Shaw 2, Broxton 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 12; New York 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Sogard. GIDP_Sogard, Shaw, Bandy.
DP_New York 3 (Reyes, Walker, Duda), (Flores, Walker, Duda), (Flores, Walker, Duda).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 4-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|104
|3.30
|Barnes, H, 7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.00
|Knebel, S, 4-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.04
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 3-3
|6
|1-3
|10
|2
|2
|1
|6
|102
|3.72
|Blevins
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.50
|Salas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|35
|5.26
Blevins pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Salas 2-0. WP_Salas.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_3:02. A_35,123 (41,922).