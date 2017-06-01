Brewers 2, Mets 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .410 Arcia ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Thames 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez cf-lf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .277 Shaw 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .292 Santana rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .273 Bandy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Villar 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .213 Franklin lf 2 1 2 1 1 0 .197 1-Broxton pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Anderson p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .130 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .284 Totals 35 2 11 2 3 12

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Reyes ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Walker 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Duda 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259 Granderson cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .199 Salas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Flores 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .308 d’Arnaud c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .095 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 30 1 4 1 2 9

Milwaukee 001 100 000—2 11 0 New York 000 000 010—1 4 1

a-popped out for Barnes in the 9th.

1-ran for Franklin in the 7th.

E_Duda (1). LOB_Milwaukee 9, New York 4. 2B_Perez (10). HR_Flores (4), off Barnes. RBIs_Perez (23), Franklin (7), Flores (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Thames, Shaw 2, Broxton 2). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 12; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Sogard. GIDP_Sogard, Shaw, Bandy.

DP_New York 3 (Reyes, Walker, Duda), (Flores, Walker, Duda), (Flores, Walker, Duda).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 4-1 7 3 0 0 1 7 104 3.30 Barnes, H, 7 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.00 Knebel, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 1.04 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 3-3 6 1-3 10 2 2 1 6 102 3.72 Blevins 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.50 Salas 2 0 0 0 1 5 35 5.26

Blevins pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Salas 2-0. WP_Salas.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_3:02. A_35,123 (41,922).