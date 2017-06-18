Braves 5, Marlins 4

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .293 Stanton rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277 Yelich cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .277 Ozuna lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .324 Bour 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .303 Dietrich 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231 Ellis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056 Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-I.Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 4 9 4 4 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .299 Phillips 2b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .306 Markakis rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .292 Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .326 M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .297 K.Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218 Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .184 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Camargo ph-3b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .300 Totals 31 5 9 5 3 7

Miami 000 002 020—4 9 0 Atlanta 000 000 401—5 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Freeman in the 7th. b-struck out for Wittgren in the 9th. c-flied out for Johnson in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 8. HR_Ozuna (18), off Ramirez. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (49), Bour 2 (44), Phillips (23), Markakis 2 (38), Ruiz (9), Camargo (7). SB_Gordon (25). CS_Riddle (2), Phillips (4). SF_Ruiz. S_Urena.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Stanton, Riddle 2); Atlanta 2 (Foltynewicz 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 7.

GIDP_Ellis, Markakis.

DP_Miami 1 (Urena, Riddle, Bour); Atlanta 2 (Ruiz, K.Suzuki), (Ramirez, Phillips, M.Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena 6 3 2 2 2 4 93 3.64 Phelps 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 12 3.93 Wittgren 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.70 Steckenrider, L, 0-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 17 5.40 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 6 7 2 2 2 4 97 4.26 Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.66 Ramirez 1 2 2 2 1 0 14 2.83 Johnson, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.34

Urena pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-2, Wittgren 3-2. HBP_Urena 3 (M.Adams,K.Suzuki,Markakis).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:53. A_36,912 (41,500).