Braves 5, Marlins 4

By The Associated Press June 18, 2017 4:40 pm 06/18/2017 04:40pm
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gordon 2b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .293
Stanton rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .277
Yelich cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .277
Ozuna lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .324
Bour 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .303
Dietrich 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231
Ellis c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .196
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Phelps p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-I.Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 9 4 4 5
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .299
Phillips 2b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .306
Markakis rf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .292
Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .326
M.Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .297
K.Suzuki c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218
Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .184
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Camargo ph-3b 2 2 2 1 0 0 .300
Totals 31 5 9 5 3 7
Miami 000 002 020—4 9 0
Atlanta 000 000 401—5 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Freeman in the 7th. b-struck out for Wittgren in the 9th. c-flied out for Johnson in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 8. HR_Ozuna (18), off Ramirez. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (49), Bour 2 (44), Phillips (23), Markakis 2 (38), Ruiz (9), Camargo (7). SB_Gordon (25). CS_Riddle (2), Phillips (4). SF_Ruiz. S_Urena.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Stanton, Riddle 2); Atlanta 2 (Foltynewicz 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 7.

GIDP_Ellis, Markakis.

DP_Miami 1 (Urena, Riddle, Bour); Atlanta 2 (Ruiz, K.Suzuki), (Ramirez, Phillips, M.Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena 6 3 2 2 2 4 93 3.64
Phelps 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 12 3.93
Wittgren 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 16 2.70
Steckenrider, L, 0-1 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 17 5.40
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 6 7 2 2 2 4 97 4.26
Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.66
Ramirez 1 2 2 2 1 0 14 2.83
Johnson, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.34

Urena pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-2, Wittgren 3-2. HBP_Urena 3 (M.Adams,K.Suzuki,Markakis).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:53. A_36,912 (41,500).

