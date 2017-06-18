Braves 5, Marlins 4

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Yelich cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.324
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.303
|Dietrich 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Ellis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Phelps p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-I.Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|4
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Phillips 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.306
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|K.Suzuki c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.184
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Camargo ph-3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|3
|7
|Miami
|000
|002
|020—4
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|401—5
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Freeman in the 7th. b-struck out for Wittgren in the 9th. c-flied out for Johnson in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 8. HR_Ozuna (18), off Ramirez. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (49), Bour 2 (44), Phillips (23), Markakis 2 (38), Ruiz (9), Camargo (7). SB_Gordon (25). CS_Riddle (2), Phillips (4). SF_Ruiz. S_Urena.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Stanton, Riddle 2); Atlanta 2 (Foltynewicz 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 7; Atlanta 3 for 7.
GIDP_Ellis, Markakis.
DP_Miami 1 (Urena, Riddle, Bour); Atlanta 2 (Ruiz, K.Suzuki), (Ramirez, Phillips, M.Adams).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|93
|3.64
|Phelps
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|3.93
|Wittgren
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.70
|Steckenrider, L, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.40
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|97
|4.26
|Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.66
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|2.83
|Johnson, W, 5-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.34
Urena pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-2, Wittgren 3-2. HBP_Urena 3 (M.Adams,K.Suzuki,Markakis).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:53. A_36,912 (41,500).