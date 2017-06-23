Braves 5, Brewers 4

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .360 c-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Torres p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thames 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .253 Do.Santana rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .269 Shaw 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Pina c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .286 Franklin lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .198 Suter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 b-Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Broxton cf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .237 Arcia ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .267 Nelson p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .133 Brinson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .115 Totals 33 4 7 4 5 12

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .308 Phillips 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .303 Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .293 M.Adams 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .297 Flowers c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .329 Da.Santana lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .233 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .074 Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 5 8 5 4 13

Milwaukee 000 100 120—4 7 2 Atlanta 200 020 10x—5 8 0

a-grounded out for Motte in the 6th. b-popped out for Suter in the 8th. c-grounded out for Sogard in the 8th. d-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th.

E_Thames (4), Arcia (10). LOB_Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Thames (14), Arcia (12), Phillips (19). HR_Broxton (12), off Foltynewicz; Phillips (6), off Nelson. RBIs_Do.Santana (39), Broxton (29), Arcia 2 (23), Phillips 2 (26), Flowers 2 (24), Swanson (32). SB_Sogard (3), Arcia (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Pina 2, Nelson 2); Atlanta 3 (Swanson 2, Camargo). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Thames, Shaw, Markakis. GIDP_Aguilar.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Phillips, M.Adams).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson, L, 5-4 5 6 4 4 3 8 88 3.50 Suter 2 2 1 0 1 3 47 4.50 Torres 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.58 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 5-5 5 4 1 1 3 9 104 4.10 Motte, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.96 Freeman, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 2.78 Ramirez, H, 11 1 1 2 2 2 0 21 3.23 Vizcaino, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.99

HBP_Foltynewicz (Do.Santana), Freeman (Sogard), Ramirez (Brinson). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:18. A_30,521 (41,500).