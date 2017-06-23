Braves 5, Brewers 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.360
|c-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Torres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Do.Santana rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Pina c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Franklin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Suter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Perez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Broxton cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Nelson p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Brinson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|5
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Phillips 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.303
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.329
|Da.Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Teheran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|4
|13
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|120—4
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|200
|020
|10x—5
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Motte in the 6th. b-popped out for Suter in the 8th. c-grounded out for Sogard in the 8th. d-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th.
E_Thames (4), Arcia (10). LOB_Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9. 2B_Thames (14), Arcia (12), Phillips (19). HR_Broxton (12), off Foltynewicz; Phillips (6), off Nelson. RBIs_Do.Santana (39), Broxton (29), Arcia 2 (23), Phillips 2 (26), Flowers 2 (24), Swanson (32). SB_Sogard (3), Arcia (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Pina 2, Nelson 2); Atlanta 3 (Swanson 2, Camargo). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Thames, Shaw, Markakis. GIDP_Aguilar.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Phillips, M.Adams).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, L, 5-4
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|8
|88
|3.50
|Suter
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|47
|4.50
|Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.58
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 5-5
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|104
|4.10
|Motte, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.96
|Freeman, H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.78
|Ramirez, H, 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|21
|3.23
|Vizcaino, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.99
HBP_Foltynewicz (Do.Santana), Freeman (Sogard), Ramirez (Brinson). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:18. A_30,521 (41,500).