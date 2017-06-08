Braves 3, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249 Altherr lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Joseph 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .216 Saunders rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Rupp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Lively p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Nava ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .306 Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 1 4 1 1 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .306 Phillips 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .301 Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .288 Kemp lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .325 Adams 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Flowers c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .354 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Swanson ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .208 Dickey p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 11 3 2 3

Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 4 0 Atlanta 200 001 00x—3 11 0

a-walked for Lively in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Herrera (22), Phillips (12), Kemp (17), Flowers (5). RBIs_Franco (30), Markakis (32), Kemp (31), Flowers (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Rupp); Atlanta 3 (Flowers 2, Dickey). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Franco, Hernandez, Markakis, Ruiz. GIDP_Markakis, Ruiz.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Hernandez, Joseph), (Galvis, Hernandez, Joseph).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lively, L, 1-1 7 9 3 3 2 3 95 2.57 Ramos 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.42 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dickey, W, 4-4 7 3 1 1 0 8 101 4.73 Vizcaino, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.16 Krol, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.40 Johnson, S, 12-16 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.51

Inherited runners-scored_Krol 2-0. PB_Flowers (5).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:40. A_25,095 (41,500).