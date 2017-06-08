800

Braves 3, Phillies 1

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 10:27 pm 06/08/2017 10:27pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .249
Altherr lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287
Joseph 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .216
Saunders rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Rupp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Lively p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Nava ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .306
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 9
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .306
Phillips 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .301
Markakis rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .288
Kemp lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .325
Adams 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286
Flowers c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .354
Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Swanson ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .208
Dickey p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 11 3 2 3
Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 4 0
Atlanta 200 001 00x—3 11 0

a-walked for Lively in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Herrera (22), Phillips (12), Kemp (17), Flowers (5). RBIs_Franco (30), Markakis (32), Kemp (31), Flowers (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Rupp); Atlanta 3 (Flowers 2, Dickey). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Franco, Hernandez, Markakis, Ruiz. GIDP_Markakis, Ruiz.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Hernandez, Joseph), (Galvis, Hernandez, Joseph).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lively, L, 1-1 7 9 3 3 2 3 95 2.57
Ramos 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.42
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dickey, W, 4-4 7 3 1 1 0 8 101 4.73
Vizcaino, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.16
Krol, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.40
Johnson, S, 12-16 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.51

Inherited runners-scored_Krol 2-0. PB_Flowers (5).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:40. A_25,095 (41,500).

