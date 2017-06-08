Braves 3, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Altherr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Joseph 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Saunders rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Rupp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Lively p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Nava ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Phillips 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Adams 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.354
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Dickey p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|11
|3
|2
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|001
|00x—3
|11
|0
a-walked for Lively in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_Herrera (22), Phillips (12), Kemp (17), Flowers (5). RBIs_Franco (30), Markakis (32), Kemp (31), Flowers (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Herrera, Rupp); Atlanta 3 (Flowers 2, Dickey). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Franco, Hernandez, Markakis, Ruiz. GIDP_Markakis, Ruiz.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Hernandez, Joseph), (Galvis, Hernandez, Joseph).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lively, L, 1-1
|7
|9
|3
|3
|2
|3
|95
|2.57
|Ramos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.42
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dickey, W, 4-4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|101
|4.73
|Vizcaino, H, 13
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.16
|Krol, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.40
|Johnson, S, 12-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.51
Inherited runners-scored_Krol 2-0. PB_Flowers (5).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:40. A_25,095 (41,500).