Braves 3, Phillies 1

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 10:27 pm 06/08/2017 10:27pm
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 4 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 1 1 0
O.Hrrra cf 4 1 1 0 Bra.Phl 2b 4 1 2 0
Altherr lf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 1
T.Jseph 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 2 1
Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 M.Adams 1b 4 1 2 0
Sunders rf 3 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 2 1
Rupp c 3 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0
Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 Swanson ss 2 0 1 0
Lively p 2 0 0 0 Dickey p 3 0 0 0
Nava ph 0 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 Krol p 0 0 0 0
J.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 32 3 11 3
Philadelphia 000 000 100—1
Atlanta 200 001 00x—3

DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_O.Herrera (22), Bra.Phillips (12), M.Kemp (17), Flowers (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Lively L,1-1 7 9 3 3 2 3
Ramos 1 2 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Dickey W,4-4 7 3 1 1 0 8
Vizcaino H,13 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Krol H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson S,12-16 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:40. A_25,095 (41,500).

