Braves 3, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bra.Phl 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altherr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Jseph 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sunders rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Rupp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lively p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dickey p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nava ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Krol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|3
|11
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
|Atlanta
|200
|001
|00x—3
DP_Philadelphia 2. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 7. 2B_O.Herrera (22), Bra.Phillips (12), M.Kemp (17), Flowers (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Lively L,1-1
|7
|9
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Ramos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Dickey W,4-4
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Vizcaino H,13
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Krol H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson S,12-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:40. A_25,095 (41,500).