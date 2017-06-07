Braves 14, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Herrera cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Kendrick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blanco p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Joseph 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|d-Nava ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Saunders rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Kelly ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Phillips 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.289
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Santana ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.278
|Flowers c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Ruiz 3b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.216
|Swanson ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.205
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-L.Adams ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|36
|14
|12
|14
|6
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|130
|46x—14
|12
|0
a-lined out for Eickhoff in the 6th. b-popped out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. c-doubled for Ramirez in the 8th. d-singled for Joseph in the 9th.
E_Franco (6). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4. 2B_Herrera 2 (21), Markakis 3 (15), Santana (7). HR_Swanson (6), off Eickhoff; M.Adams (7), off Blanco. RBIs_Nava (9), Inciarte (25), Markakis 5 (31), M.Adams 3 (22), Swanson 3 (24), Santana 2 (10). CS_Inciarte (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Kendrick, Joseph, Knapp); Atlanta 3 (M.Adams, Flowers 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 9; Atlanta 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Kendrick, Blanco, L.Adams. LIDP_Saunders.
DP_Atlanta 2 (M.Adams, Swanson, Phillips), (Foltynewicz, Swanson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, L, 0-7
|5
|4
|4
|3
|1
|4
|68
|5.15
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|30
|9.58
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|6.33
|Garcia
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|28
|3.98
|Blanco
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|27.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 4-5
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|94
|3.48
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.19
|Jackson
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 3-3, Blanco 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:58. A_24,185 (41,500).