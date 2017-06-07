500

Braves 14, Phillies 1

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:45 pm 06/07/2017 10:45pm
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287
Herrera cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .249
Kendrick lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blanco p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Joseph 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
d-Nava ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .306
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .215
Saunders rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Kelly ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Totals 32 1 7 1 2 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .306
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Phillips 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .297
Markakis rf 5 1 3 5 0 1 .289
Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .322
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Santana ph-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .206
M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 3 1 1 .278
Flowers c 5 2 1 0 0 1 .350
Ruiz 3b 1 3 0 0 3 0 .216
Swanson ss 4 3 3 3 0 0 .205
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-L.Adams ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Totals 36 14 12 14 6 6
Philadelphia 000 000 001— 1 7 1
Atlanta 000 130 46x—14 12 0

a-lined out for Eickhoff in the 6th. b-popped out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. c-doubled for Ramirez in the 8th. d-singled for Joseph in the 9th.

E_Franco (6). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4. 2B_Herrera 2 (21), Markakis 3 (15), Santana (7). HR_Swanson (6), off Eickhoff; M.Adams (7), off Blanco. RBIs_Nava (9), Inciarte (25), Markakis 5 (31), M.Adams 3 (22), Swanson 3 (24), Santana 2 (10). CS_Inciarte (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Kendrick, Joseph, Knapp); Atlanta 3 (M.Adams, Flowers 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 9; Atlanta 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Kendrick, Blanco, L.Adams. LIDP_Saunders.

DP_Atlanta 2 (M.Adams, Swanson, Phillips), (Foltynewicz, Swanson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, L, 0-7 5 4 4 3 1 4 68 5.15
Morgan 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 30 9.58
Rodriguez 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 21 6.33
Garcia 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 28 3.98
Blanco 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 27.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 4-5 7 4 0 0 2 4 94 3.48
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.19
Jackson 1 3 1 1 0 1 22 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 3-3, Blanco 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_24,185 (41,500).

