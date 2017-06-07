Braves 14, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287 Herrera cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .249 Kendrick lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blanco p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Joseph 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 d-Nava ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .306 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .215 Saunders rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Kelly ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Totals 32 1 7 1 2 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .306 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Phillips 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .297 Markakis rf 5 1 3 5 0 1 .289 Kemp lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .322 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Santana ph-cf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .206 M.Adams 1b 4 1 1 3 1 1 .278 Flowers c 5 2 1 0 0 1 .350 Ruiz 3b 1 3 0 0 3 0 .216 Swanson ss 4 3 3 3 0 0 .205 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-L.Adams ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Totals 36 14 12 14 6 6

Philadelphia 000 000 001— 1 7 1 Atlanta 000 130 46x—14 12 0

a-lined out for Eickhoff in the 6th. b-popped out for Foltynewicz in the 7th. c-doubled for Ramirez in the 8th. d-singled for Joseph in the 9th.

E_Franco (6). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4. 2B_Herrera 2 (21), Markakis 3 (15), Santana (7). HR_Swanson (6), off Eickhoff; M.Adams (7), off Blanco. RBIs_Nava (9), Inciarte (25), Markakis 5 (31), M.Adams 3 (22), Swanson 3 (24), Santana 2 (10). CS_Inciarte (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Kendrick, Joseph, Knapp); Atlanta 3 (M.Adams, Flowers 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 9; Atlanta 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Kendrick, Blanco, L.Adams. LIDP_Saunders.

DP_Atlanta 2 (M.Adams, Swanson, Phillips), (Foltynewicz, Swanson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff, L, 0-7 5 4 4 3 1 4 68 5.15 Morgan 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 30 9.58 Rodriguez 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 21 6.33 Garcia 2-3 3 5 5 2 1 28 3.98 Blanco 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 27.00 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 4-5 7 4 0 0 2 4 94 3.48 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.19 Jackson 1 3 1 1 0 1 22 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Rodriguez 3-3, Blanco 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:58. A_24,185 (41,500).