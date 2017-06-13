1002

MLB News

Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays' Travis out…

Blue Jays’ Travis out ‘a while’ after right knee surgery

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 7:51 pm 06/13/2017 07:51pm
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis had surgery on Monday to clean out cartilage in his right knee and is expected to be out “a while,” according to manager John Gibbons.

Travis has been out since last Tuesday with what the team had termed a bone bruise in his right knee.

Gibbons refused to put a timetable on the return of the second baseman, who is hitting .259 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 50 games this season. The Blue Jays manager added that Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney would continue to platoon at second base in Travis’ absence.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Blue Jays' Travis out…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

MLB News