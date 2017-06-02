MLB News

Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 10:33 pm 06/02/2017 10:33pm
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 0 1 0
G.Sanch c 5 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 5 2 2 2
Judge rf 3 2 1 2 J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0
Hlliday dh 3 1 1 1 Morales dh 3 1 1 0
S.Cstro 2b 4 1 1 2 Smoak 1b 3 2 2 3
A.Hicks cf 4 0 2 0 Tlwtzki ss 4 0 2 0
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 0 1 1
Headley 3b 4 0 0 0 Carrera lf 3 0 1 0
Carter 1b 4 0 1 0 Maile c 4 1 1 0
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 34 7 12 6
New York 000 004 100—5
Toronto 301 101 10x—7

E_Carrera (1), G.Sanchez (4), Carter (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Holliday (8), A.Hicks (10), Carter (3), Tulowitzki (5). HR_Judge (18), S.Castro (8), Donaldson 2 (5), Smoak (13). SF_Smoak (2), D.Travis (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Pineda L,6-3 5 10 5 5 3 1
Holder 1 1 1 1 0 1
Warren 1 1 1 0 0 1
Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Liriano W,3-2 5 4 2 2 2 5
Barnes H,2 1 2 2 2 1 0
Loup H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera H,4 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Smith H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Osuna S,12-15 1 0 0 0 0 1

Liriano pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

WP_Pineda.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:13. A_44,261 (49,282).

MLB News