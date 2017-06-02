Blue Jays 7, Yankees 5

|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hlliday dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Morales dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Smoak 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tlwtzki ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Headley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Carter 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Maile c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|6
|New York
|000
|004
|100—5
|Toronto
|301
|101
|10x—7
E_Carrera (1), G.Sanchez (4), Carter (1). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Holliday (8), A.Hicks (10), Carter (3), Tulowitzki (5). HR_Judge (18), S.Castro (8), Donaldson 2 (5), Smoak (13). SF_Smoak (2), D.Travis (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Pineda L,6-3
|5
|10
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Holder
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Warren
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Liriano W,3-2
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Barnes H,2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Loup H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera H,4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Smith H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osuna S,12-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Liriano pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
WP_Pineda.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:13. A_44,261 (49,282).