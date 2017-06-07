Blue Jays 7, Athletics 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.269
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.300
|Bautista rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Smoak 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Tulowitzki ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Martin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Coghlan lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Carrera lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Goins 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|36
|7
|6
|7
|5
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Davis cf
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Pinder rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Joyce ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Healy 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Plouffe 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|b-Alonso ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.191
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|c-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Rosales ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|37
|5
|8
|5
|1
|13
|Toronto
|040
|000
|000
|3—7
|6
|1
|Oakland
|101
|110
|000
|1—5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Pinder in the 8th. b-lined out for Plouffe in the 9th. c-struck out for Phegley in the 10th.
E_Tulowitzki (5). LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 4. 2B_R.Davis 2 (10), K.Davis (8). 3B_R.Davis (2). HR_Smoak (16), off Cotton; Pillar (8), off Cotton; Donaldson (7), off Montas; Smoak (17), off Montas; Plouffe (7), off Liriano. RBIs_Pillar 3 (17), Donaldson 2 (13), Smoak 2 (42), Pinder (16), K.Davis 2 (38), Plouffe (14), Joyce (26). SF_Pinder.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Healy). RISP_Toronto 1 for 1; Oakland 2 for 7.
GIDP_K.Davis.
DP_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki, Goins, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano
|5
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|92
|5.87
|Barnes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|2.67
|Joe.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.83
|Tepera, W, 4-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.94
|Osuna, S, 14-17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.04
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cotton
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|106
|5.20
|Axford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|7.04
|Hendriks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.04
|Montas, L, 1-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|27
|6.91
|Jos.Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.65
HBP_Montas (Pillar). WP_Liriano.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Rob Drake; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:20. A_15,076 (37,090).