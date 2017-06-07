800

MLB News

Blue Jays 7, Athletics 5

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:07 pm 06/07/2017 07:07pm
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 4 2 1 3 0 1 .269
Donaldson 3b 2 1 1 2 3 0 .300
Bautista rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Morales dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Smoak 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .291
Tulowitzki ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .229
Coghlan lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .200
Carrera lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Goins 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .218
Totals 36 7 6 7 5 9
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
R.Davis cf 5 4 4 0 0 1 .216
Pinder rf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .227
a-Joyce ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .197
Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .290
K.Davis dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .227
Healy 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Plouffe 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .216
b-Alonso ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .191
Phegley c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197
c-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Rosales ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Totals 37 5 8 5 1 13
Toronto 040 000 000 3—7 6 1
Oakland 101 110 000 1—5 8 0

a-struck out for Pinder in the 8th. b-lined out for Plouffe in the 9th. c-struck out for Phegley in the 10th.

E_Tulowitzki (5). LOB_Toronto 5, Oakland 4. 2B_R.Davis 2 (10), K.Davis (8). 3B_R.Davis (2). HR_Smoak (16), off Cotton; Pillar (8), off Cotton; Donaldson (7), off Montas; Smoak (17), off Montas; Plouffe (7), off Liriano. RBIs_Pillar 3 (17), Donaldson 2 (13), Smoak 2 (42), Pinder (16), K.Davis 2 (38), Plouffe (14), Joyce (26). SF_Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Healy). RISP_Toronto 1 for 1; Oakland 2 for 7.

GIDP_K.Davis.

DP_Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki, Goins, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano 5 6 4 3 1 5 92 5.87
Barnes 2 0 0 0 0 3 32 2.67
Joe.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.83
Tepera, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.94
Osuna, S, 14-17 1 2 1 1 0 2 15 3.04
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cotton 6 4 4 4 4 4 106 5.20
Axford 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 7.04
Hendriks 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.04
Montas, L, 1-1 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 27 6.91
Jos.Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.65

HBP_Montas (Pillar). WP_Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Rob Drake; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:20. A_15,076 (37,090).

