MLB News

Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 1:06 am 06/11/2017 01:06am
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299
Bautista rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .232
Morales dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .253
Smoak 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296
Tulowitzki ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Barney 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224
Carrera lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .297
Totals 29 4 4 4 6 4
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Heredia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294
1-Powell pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .270
Motter 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211
a-Valencia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
T.Smith ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
b-Zunino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Totals 35 2 8 1 0 9
Toronto 000 200 011—4 4 2
Seattle 010 000 100—2 8 0

a-flied out for Ruiz in the 9th. b-struck out for T.Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.

E_Pillar (1), Martin (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 7. HR_Morales (12), off Miranda; Carrera (5), off Zych; Smoak (18), off Cishek. RBIs_Morales 2 (33), Smoak (43), Carrera (14), Seager (35). SB_Dyson (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Donaldson, Morales); Seattle 2 (Motter, T.Smith). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.

GIDP_Bautista, Barney.

DP_Toronto 1 (Donaldson, Barney, Smoak); Seattle 2 (T.Smith, Cano, Motter), (T.Smith, Cano, Motter).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 7-2 7 6 2 1 0 6 95 3.09
J.Smith, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.73
Osuna, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.92
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miranda 6 1-3 2 2 2 5 2 96 3.67
Zych, L, 2-2 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.60
Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Zych 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Seager). WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:44. A_45,480 (47,476).

