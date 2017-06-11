Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Bautista rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.232
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Tulowitzki ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Martin c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Barney 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Carrera lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.297
|Totals
|29
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|1-Powell pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Motter 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Valencia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|T.Smith ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|b-Zunino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|1
|0
|9
|Toronto
|000
|200
|011—4
|4
|2
|Seattle
|010
|000
|100—2
|8
|0
a-flied out for Ruiz in the 9th. b-struck out for T.Smith in the 9th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.
E_Pillar (1), Martin (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 7. HR_Morales (12), off Miranda; Carrera (5), off Zych; Smoak (18), off Cishek. RBIs_Morales 2 (33), Smoak (43), Carrera (14), Seager (35). SB_Dyson (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Donaldson, Morales); Seattle 2 (Motter, T.Smith). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.
GIDP_Bautista, Barney.
DP_Toronto 1 (Donaldson, Barney, Smoak); Seattle 2 (T.Smith, Cano, Motter), (T.Smith, Cano, Motter).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 7-2
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|6
|95
|3.09
|J.Smith, H, 11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.73
|Osuna, S, 15-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.92
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miranda
|6
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|96
|3.67
|Zych, L, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.60
|Cishek
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Zych 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Seager). WP_Stroman.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:44. A_45,480 (47,476).