Blue Jays 4, Mariners 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299 Bautista rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .232 Morales dh 4 1 1 2 0 0 .253 Smoak 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296 Tulowitzki ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Martin c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Barney 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .224 Carrera lf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .297 Totals 29 4 4 4 6 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gamel rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Heredia lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294 1-Powell pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Motter 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .235 Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .211 a-Valencia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 T.Smith ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 b-Zunino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Totals 35 2 8 1 0 9

Toronto 000 200 011—4 4 2 Seattle 010 000 100—2 8 0

a-flied out for Ruiz in the 9th. b-struck out for T.Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.

E_Pillar (1), Martin (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Seattle 7. HR_Morales (12), off Miranda; Carrera (5), off Zych; Smoak (18), off Cishek. RBIs_Morales 2 (33), Smoak (43), Carrera (14), Seager (35). SB_Dyson (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Donaldson, Morales); Seattle 2 (Motter, T.Smith). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.

GIDP_Bautista, Barney.

DP_Toronto 1 (Donaldson, Barney, Smoak); Seattle 2 (T.Smith, Cano, Motter), (T.Smith, Cano, Motter).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, W, 7-2 7 6 2 1 0 6 95 3.09 J.Smith, H, 11 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.73 Osuna, S, 15-18 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.92 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miranda 6 1-3 2 2 2 5 2 96 3.67 Zych, L, 2-2 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.60 Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Zych 2-0. HBP_Stroman (Seager). WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Clint Fagan; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:44. A_45,480 (47,476).