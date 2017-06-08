Big inning helps Diamondbacks, Greinke beat Padres 7-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Lamb and Brandon Drury homered in a five-run third, and the Arizona Diamondbacks scored five times in an inning for the second consecutive night to beat the San Diego Padres 7-4 on Wednesday.

Zack Greinke labored through five innings for his eighth win. Arizona came back from a two-run deficit to win its eighth straight home game, improving to 23-8 at Chase Field.

The winning streak is the best for the Diamondbacks since they won eight home games in a row in July 2012.

The Padres lost their fourth straight overall.

Greinke (8-3) had to work out of a jam in the fifth after Franchy Cordero singled in pinch-hitter Jose Pirela, who opened the inning with a double. The right-hander struck out Hunter Renfroe and Ryan Schimpf with two runners on.