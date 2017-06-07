500

Beltre out of Rangers’ lineup again after spraining ankle

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 4:39 pm 06/07/2017 04:39pm
Texas Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley (27) congratulates Adrian Beltre, left, and waits on Joey Gallo, right rear, as the duo scored on a Gallor two-run home run in the third inning of interleague baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The shot came off a pitch from Mets starter Jacob deGrom. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adrian Beltre is out of the Texas Rangers’ lineup because of a sprained left ankle, a little more than a week after finally making his season debut.

Beltre wasn’t listed on the lineup posted in the Rangers’ clubhouse before Wednesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

After missing the first 51 games this season with calf issues, Beltre was activated last week. He has a hit in all seven games he has played.

The veteran third baseman, who is 48 hits away from 3,000 in his career, jammed his ankle when he hit first base awkwardly on an RBI fielder’s choice grounder in the first inning Tuesday night.

Beltre stayed in the game and got his 2,852nd career hit but was removed for a pinch runner after a walk in the sixth. He had a protective boot on his foot after the game.

