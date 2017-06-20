Bellinger fastest to 21 HRs; Dodgers outslug Mets 10-6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger launched two more home runs, setting a major league record with his powerful start, and Clayton Kershaw became the first 10-game winner in the National League despite giving up a career-high four long balls Monday night as Los Angeles held on for a 10-6 victory over the New York Mets.

Bellinger reached 21 homers in 51 career games — faster than any other player in big league history. Despite spotting the rest of the NL three weeks before he was called up from the minors, the first baseman leads the league in home runs.

Justin Turner hit a two-run homer against his former team and Chris Taylor had a solo shot for the Dodgers, who jumped out to a 7-0 lead against struggling Mets starter Zack Wheeler (3-5) in the first two innings.

In the end, they needed all that power production on an uncharacteristic night for Kershaw.